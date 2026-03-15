Upcoming IPOs: GSP Crop Science IPO, Novus Loyalty IPO among three new issues to open next week; full list here

The IPO market is gearing up for another busy week, with three companies set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) for public subscription. The upcoming issues include two mainboard offerings, and one from the SME segment.

Alongside the new public issues, the primary market will also see four new companies making their stock market debut this week. These listings include companies from both the mainboard and SME category.

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Market participants will closely monitor subscription levels, grey market premiums, and listing performance. Here's a list of IPOs that will open for bidding between 16 and 22 March, 2026.

Mainboard IPOs Among mainboard IPOs, GSP Crop Science, and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, will open for subscription.

The IPO open for public bidding on 16 March and will close on 18 March. It is a book build issue of ₹400 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares aggregating to ₹240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.50 crore shares aggregating to ₹160 crore.

The allotment for the GSP Crop Science IPO is expected to be finalised on 20 March. Subsequently, it will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 24 March 2026.

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Meanwhile, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, will open for subscription on 20 March and close on 24 March. It is a is a book build issue of 10.71 crore shares, and is entirely an offer for sale of 10.71 crore shares.

Since it is structured as an OFS, existing shareholders will sell their shares directly to the public through the stock exchange. The company will not issue any new shares, and proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholders, not to the company.

The allotment of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO is expected to be finalised on 25 March. After that, it will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 30 March 2026.

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SME IPOs Among SME IPOs, Novus Loyalty will open for subscription on 17 March, 2026 and close on 20 March, 2026.

Novus Loyalty IPO is a book build issue of ₹60.15 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to ₹48.18 crore and offer for sale of 0.08 crore shares aggregating to ₹11.97 crore.

The allotment for the Novus Loyalty IPO is expected to be finalised on 23 March. After the allotment phase, the company will list on BSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as 25 March, 2026.

New listings next week — Rajputana Stainless IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as 16 March 2026.

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— Innovision IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as 20 March, 2026.

— Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as 24 March, 2026.

— Apsis Aerocom IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date fixed as 18 March, 2026.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.