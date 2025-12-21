Upcoming IPOs: Gujarat Kidney IPO among 11 public issues to open for subscription next week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The buzz in the primary market continues as we head into the second last week of 2025. SME IPOs will dominate the primary market as 10 out of 11 new public issues in the SME segment will open for subscription next week.

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO - only mainboard IPO will hit the primary market to raise over ₹251 crore next week.

Apart from new issues, the market will also witness the listing of five new IPOs in the coming week. KSH International IPO is among the mainboard issues to make D-Street debut.

Here's a list of IPOs to open for subscription next week - Mainboard IPOs Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 22 and will close on Wednesday, December 24. The IPO price band has been set at ₹108 to ₹114 per share.

Nirbhay Capital Services is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

SME IPOs Around 10 new issues are scheduled to hit the primary market in the coming week.

Sundrex Oil IPO, Shyam Dhani Industries IPO, Dachepalli Publishers IPO, and EPW India IPO will open for bidding on December 22 and close on December 24.

Apollo Techno Industries IPO, Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO, Admach Systems IPO, Nanta Tech IPO, and Dhara Rail Projects IPO will open for subscription on December 23 and close on December 26.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO will open on Friday, December 26.

New Listings - KSH International IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as December 23.

Neptune Logitek IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 22.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 24.

MARC Technocrats IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 24.

Phytochem Remedies (India) IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 26.