Upcoming IPOs in December: Meesho, boAt, Hero FinCorp, ICICI Prudential, Fractal Analytics likely to hit D-Street

The month of December is likely to see IPOs worth 35,000 to 40,000 crore hit Dalal Street. Fundraising via the primary market could swell to 1.9 lakh crore this year, surpassing 2024's figures, as numerous firms prepare to launch share sales.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Nov 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Video thumbnail
Upcoming IPOs in December 2025 : Meesho, boAt, Hero FinCorp, ICICI Prudential, Fractal Analytics likely to hit D-Street

Upcoming IPOs in December: A fabulous year for India's primary market is set to close on a high note as several marquee names are expected to float their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the month of December.

Industry analysts project an IPO pipeline of 35,000 to 40,000 crore in December, assuming there are no significant declines in the secondary market. With 1.5 lakh crore already raised this year, the total for the full year could fall between 1.8 lakh crore and 1.9 lakh crore.

According to data from Primedatabase, fundraising via IPOs stood at 59,302 crore in 2022 and 49,436 crore in 2023. The trend reversed dramatically in 2024 when 1.59 lakh crore was collected, marking a three-fold increase from the previous year.

By November 21, 2025, the market has already achieved 1.54 lakh crore through 93 issues, nearly exceeding the total for the previous year. The projected December pipeline guarantees that 2025 will conclude significantly ahead of 2024.

Also Read | Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: Check steps to track status — GMP jumps

IPOs in the pipeline

Approximately 10 firms that have obtained SEBI approvals are preparing to initiate IPOs in the last few weeks of the year, according to multiple media reports.

Meesho

E-commerce platform Meesho is looking to raise 6,000 crore. Of this amount, 4,250 crore will be generated from the IPO as new capital, while 1,750 crore will come from current stakeholders divesting their holdings.

Meesho operates as the largest social commerce platform in India in terms of user base, boasting 21.3 crore users engaged in buying and selling products.

Imagine Marketing (boAt)

Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boAt, has announced an IPO valued at 1,500 crore. This offering consists of a 500 crore fresh issuance and a 1,000 crore offer for sale. Promoters Sameer Ashok Mehta and Aman Gupta are set to sell shares worth 75 crore and 225 crore, respectively.

South Lake Investment is planning to offload shares valued at 500 crore. Fireside Ventures Investment Fund – I will sell shares worth 150 crore, while Qualcomm Ventures intends to sell shares totalling 50 crore.

Hero FinCorp

The offering includes a new issuance of 2,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to 1,568 crore from current shareholders. The lender, which focuses on retail and MSME, is anticipated to generate significant interest due to the general increase in financial services listings.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co

The 10,000 crore initial public offering will involve UK-based Prudential divesting a 10% ownership stake via 17.65 million shares. This transaction values the asset management company at approximately $11 billion and is nearing the final approval from Sebi. As of June, the fund management firm oversaw assets worth 9.44 lakh crore and generated annual revenue of 4,977 crore, with a profit of 2,650 crore.

Fractal Analytics

The offering will comprise a new issue valued at 1279 crore alongside an offer for sale amounting to 3621 crore.

The analytics company with a focus on AI intends to utilise the funds for repaying debt at its subsidiary in the US, expanding its offices in India, and boosting research efforts in generative AI. Approximately 75% of the IPO serves as a means for existing investors, such as TPG Fett Holdings and Apax’s Quinag Bidco, to exit their investments.

Also Read | India’s IPO wave is just getting started: The big 2026 listings to watch

Milky Mist Dairy Food

The issue comprises a new issuance of 1,785 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 250 crore. The funds raised will be allocated for settling debts, expanding and upgrading its Perundurai facility, installing retail infrastructure like visi-coolers and freezers, and fulfilling other corporate needs.

CleanMax Enviro

This IPO will feature a new issue amounting to 1,500 crore alongside an offer for sale of 3,700 crore from current shareholders, which includes private equity backers and founder Kuldeep Pratap Jain. The firm offers green energy and decarbonization services to large businesses throughout India and certain international markets.

Juniper Green Energy

The IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue amounting to 3,000 crore, without any offer-for-sale segment. The funds raised will be allocated for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings at the company level, reduction of debt across key subsidiaries, such as Juniper Green Gamma One, Three, Field, Beam, Kite, and Ray Two, as well as for general corporate purposes.

As of December 31, 2024, Juniper Green is listed among India’s top 10 renewable independent power producers (IPPs) based on total capacity.

Also Read | From Zomato to Lenskart: What really separates winning IPOs from wealth traps?

Park Medi World

Park Medi World IPO, valued at 1,260 crore, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 960 crore and an offer-for-sale of 300 crore.

The funds raised from the IPO are intended to be allocated for settling debts and financing capital expenditures related to the construction of a new hospital and the expansion of an existing facility through its subsidiaries, Park Medicity (NCR) and Blue Heavens. Additionally, a portion of the capital will be dedicated to acquiring medical equipment for the company and its subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri.

Innovatiview India

Innovatiview India's initial public offering consists solely of an offer for sale worth 2,000 crore by its promoters, as stated in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

As the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not obtain any capital from this offering, and the funds will instead be directed to the selling shareholder.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Initial Public OfferingsIPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPOs in December: Meesho, boAt, Hero FinCorp, ICICI Prudential, Fractal Analytics likely to hit D-Street
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.