Upcoming IPOs in June: Kronox Lab, Magenta Lifecare, Sattrix InfoSec to hit market next week, 6 listings to watch out
Upcoming IPOs in June 2024:The IPO market in India is thriving despite market uncertainty, with many companies going public due to economic growth and rising stock prices. Three IPOs are set to open for subscription next week - Kronox Lab Sciences, Sattrix Information Security, and Magenta Lifecare.
Upcoming IPOs in June 2024: The primary market is still active in the midst of the general elections, as seen by the warm response that several initial public offerings (IPOs) received in the preceding weeks and so far this year. Despite the general uncertainty in the market, the momentum will persist the next week.
