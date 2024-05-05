Upcoming IPOs: 9 new public issues and 4 new listings scheduled for this week; check full list here
The primary market will witness opening of three new IPOs in the mainboard segment and six new IPOs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.
The primary market is back in action after a slow start to the new financial year FY25 with nine new initial public offerings (IPO) to hit Dalal Street next week, despite being general elections month. Other than public issues, around four new listings are also scheduled for the upcoming week.
