Upcoming IPOs: JNK India, Varyaa Creations and two other SME public issues scheduled for this week
Last week saw the opening of Vodafone Idea follow-on public offerings aiming to raise over ₹18,000 crore. The mainboard segment will witness the opening of JNK India IPO for subscription in the coming week to raise around ₹649 crore.
The primary market is all set to be back in action after a break with opening of four new initial public offerings (IPOs), including one mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME) public issues.
