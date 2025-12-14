Upcoming IPOs: KSH International IPO among four new issues, 15 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The primary market will remain active in the third week of December with four new initial public offerings (IPO) and fifteen listings scheduled for next week. Among new issues, KSH International in the mainboard segment will open for bidding in the coming week.

Last week, the primary market saw opening of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO on Friday, December 12. The IPO will close for bidding on Tuesday, December 16.

Meanwhile, Wakefit Innovations IPO, Corona Remedies IPO, Nephrocare Health IPO and others will make their stock market debut in the upcoming week.

“India’s primary market in 2025 combined record-breaking activity with increasingly selective investor behaviour, creating one of the most active yet most rational IPO years in recent times. Mainboard listings climbed to 93 (up from 76 in 2024), raising ₹1.54 lakh crore and pushing the year’s total equity fundraising to ₹1.6 trillion. The SME market matched this momentum with 183 listings between January and September, raising ₹8,620.5 crore, an almost perfect split between NSE Emerge (91) and BSE SME (92), underscoring how evenly distributed the appetite has become,” said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

Meanwhile, speaking on the IPO outlook in FY26, Garg added, "We expect 2026 to be a stronger year for the Nifty compared to 2025. Several policy-driven tailwinds are likely to start reflecting in economic activity - including GST-related benefits and the growth impulse from the rate cuts implemented in 2025. The revised tax structure, with zero tax up to ₹12 lakh under the new regime, should further support consumption and household spending.

We also anticipate that H2 performance will outpace H1. While 2025 was largely a year of consolidation and correction, 2026 appears well-positioned for a growth rebound, supported by favourable policies and improved foreign inflows as global quantitative tightening pauses and easing cycles potentially resume."

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - KSH International IPO KSH International IPO will open for subscription on December 16 and closes on December 18. The IPO price band set at ₹365 to ₹384 per share.

The mainboard issue is a book build issue of ₹710 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares aggregating to ₹420.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.76 crore shares aggregating to ₹290.00 crores.

Neptune Logitek IPO Neptune Logitek IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 15 and close on Wednesday, December 17. The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹126 per share.

The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹46.62 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.37 crore shares of ₹46.62 crore.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO Global Ocean Logistics IPO will open for subscription on December 17 and close on December 19. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹74 to ₹78 per share.

Global Ocean Logistics IPO is a book build issue of ₹30.41 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.39 crore shares of ₹30.41 crore.

MARC Technocrats IPO MARC Technocrats IPO will open for subscription on December 17 and close on December 19. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹88 to ₹93 per share.

The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹42.59 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.37 crore shares aggregating to ₹34.13 crores and offer for sale of 0.09 crore shares aggregating to ₹8.46 crores.

New Listings Among the mainboard IPOs, Wakefit Innovations IPO, Corona Remedies IPO will make their stock market debut on Monday, December 15. Meanwhile, Nephrocare Health Services IPO, Park Medi World IPO to list on both NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 17.

In SME segment, K.V.Toys India IPO, Prodocs Solutions IPO, Riddhi Display Equipments IPO will list on Monday, December 15.

Unisem Agritech IPO, Shipwaves Online IPO will make their market debut on Wednesday, December 17.

Pajson Agro India IPO, HRS Aluglaze IPO to list on Thursday, December 18. Stanbik Agro IPO, Exim Routes IPO, Ashwini Container Movers IPO will make their debut on Friday, December 19.