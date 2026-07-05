Upcoming IPOs: Kusumgar IPO, Laser Power & Infra IPO among new issues scheduled for next week; check list here

Kusumgar IPO and Laser Power & Infra IPO are among the mainboard IPOs to open next week, collectively raising over 1,392 crore. Meanwhile, in the small and medium enterprise (SME), Happy Steels IPO and Devson Catalyst IPO will collectively raise up to 67.34 crore.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 Jul 2026, 03:35 PM IST
NIS Management IPO, an SME IPO, opened for subscription on Monday, August 25. NIS Management shares are expected to list on BSE SME on Tuesday, September 2. (an AI-generated image)
NIS Management IPO, an SME IPO, opened for subscription on Monday, August 25. NIS Management shares are expected to list on BSE SME on Tuesday, September 2. (an AI-generated image)

Upcoming IPOs: The primary market will remain active as around four new companies are set to launch their initial public offering (IPOs) in the coming week.

Kusumgar IPO and Laser Power & Infra IPO are among the mainboard IPOs to open next week, collectively raising over 1,392 crore. Meanwhile, in the small and medium enterprise (SME), Happy Steels IPO and Devson Catalyst IPO will collectively raise up to 67.34 crore.

Kusumgar IPO and Laser Power & Infra IPO will headline next week's mainboard offerings, aiming to collectively raise more than 1,392 crore. In the SME segment, Happy Steels IPO and Devson Catalyst IPO are set to mobilise up to 67.34 crore combined.

Also Read | Laser Power & Infra IPO to open on July 9; cuts issue size to ₹742 crore

Here's a list of IPOs to open for subscription next week -

Kusumgar IPO

Kusumgar's IPO will open for subscription on July 8 and close on July 10. The 650 crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore equity shares.

The IPO has been priced in the range of 398–419 per share. Axis Capital is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Laser Power & Infra IPO

Laser Power & Infra's IPO will open for subscription on July 9 and close on July 13. The 742 crore book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of 542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth 200 crore.

The price band of the upcoming IPO is yet to be announced. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Happy Steels IPO

Happy Steels' IPO will open for subscription on July 9 and close on July 13. The 25 crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.38 crore equity shares.

The IPO has been priced in the range of 62–66 per share. Share India Capital Services is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Share India Securities will serve as the market maker.

Devson Catalyst IPO

Devson Catalyst's IPO will open for subscription on July 9 and close on July 13. The book-built public issue aims to raise 42.34 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares worth 39.39 crore and an OFS of 0.03 crore shares aggregating to 2.95 crore.

The IPO has been priced in the range of 112–118 per share. JJ IPO Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. MNM Stock Broking will serve as the market maker.

New Listings -

Aastha Spintex IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE on July 6.

Knack Packaging IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 8.

Adon Agro Commodities IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 6.

Teja Engineering Industries IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Atharva Polyplast IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Seemax Resources IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Sampark India Logistics IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Also Read | Aastha Spintex IPO listing date next week. Here’s what GMP signals about debut

Vinit Mobile IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Kratikal Tech IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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