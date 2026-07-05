Upcoming IPOs: Kusumgar IPO, Laser Power & Infra IPO among new issues scheduled for next week; check list here

Upcoming IPOs: The primary market will remain active as around four new companies are set to launch their initial public offering (IPOs) in the coming week.

Kusumgar IPO and Laser Power & Infra IPO are among the mainboard IPOs to open next week, collectively raising over ₹1,392 crore. Meanwhile, in the small and medium enterprise (SME), Happy Steels IPO and Devson Catalyst IPO will collectively raise up to ₹67.34 crore.

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Kusumgar IPO and Laser Power & Infra IPO will headline next week's mainboard offerings, aiming to collectively raise more than ₹1,392 crore. In the SME segment, Happy Steels IPO and Devson Catalyst IPO are set to mobilise up to ₹67.34 crore combined.

Here's a list of IPOs to open for subscription next week - Kusumgar IPO Kusumgar's IPO will open for subscription on July 8 and close on July 10. The ₹650 crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore equity shares.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹398–419 per share. Axis Capital is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

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Laser Power & Infra IPO Laser Power & Infra's IPO will open for subscription on July 9 and close on July 13. The ₹742 crore book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹200 crore.

The price band of the upcoming IPO is yet to be announced. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Happy Steels IPO Happy Steels' IPO will open for subscription on July 9 and close on July 13. The ₹25 crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.38 crore equity shares.

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The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹62–66 per share. Share India Capital Services is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Share India Securities will serve as the market maker.

Devson Catalyst IPO Devson Catalyst's IPO will open for subscription on July 9 and close on July 13. The book-built public issue aims to raise ₹42.34 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares worth ₹39.39 crore and an OFS of 0.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹2.95 crore.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹112–118 per share. JJ IPO Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. MNM Stock Broking will serve as the market maker.

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New Listings - Aastha Spintex IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE on July 6.

Knack Packaging IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 8.

Adon Agro Commodities IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 6.

Teja Engineering Industries IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Atharva Polyplast IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Seemax Resources IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

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Sampark India Logistics IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Vinit Mobile IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Kratikal Tech IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.