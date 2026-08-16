Upcoming IPOs: Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO, Horizon Industrial Parks IPO among 8 new issues to open next week

Upcoming IPOs: The primary market is poised for a busy week, with eight new public issues—six from the mainboard segment and two from the SME segment—set to open for subscription in the coming week.

Among mainboard segment - Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO, Horizon Industrial Parks IPO, Sunshine Pictures IPO are among the six companies to raise over ₹5,499 crore via IPO next week.

Meanwhile, Mopshop Distribution IPO and Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO will open for subscription in the SME segment.

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Apart from new issues, the market will also witness also 12 new companies to make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Here's a list of IPOs opening for subscription next week Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO will open for subscription on August 17, and close on August 19. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹190 to ₹201 per share.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹1,700 crore. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 5.97 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.49 crore shares amounting to ₹500 crore.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO will open for subscription on August 17 and close on August 19. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹57– ₹60 per share.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹2,600 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 43.34 crore equity shares, aggregating to ₹2,600 crore.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Sunshine Pictures IPO will be open for subscription from August 18 to August 20. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹342 to ₹360 per share.

The ₹282.14-crore Sunshine Pictures IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.48 crore shares worth ₹172.80 crore and an OFS of 0.30 crore shares aggregating to ₹109.34 crore.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Shankesh Jewellers IPO will open for subscription on August 18, and close on August 20. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹88 to ₹93 per share.

The ₹367.18-crore public issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.95 crore shares worth ₹274.18 crore and an OFS of 1 crore shares aggregating to ₹93 crore.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO will be open for subscription from August 19 to August 21. The IPO has fixed a price band of ₹152 to ₹160 per share.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹550 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.81 crore shares aggregating to ₹450 crore and an OFS of 0.63 crore shares amounting to ₹100 crore.

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on August 20 and close on August 24. The price band for the issue is yet to be announced.

The IPO is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of ₹95 crore and an OFS of 1.85 crore shares.

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO will be open for subscription from August 19 to August 21. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹95– ₹99 per share.

The ₹26.73-crore Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO is a book-built issue comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.27 crore shares, aggregating to ₹26.73 crore.

Mopshop Distribution IPO The Mopshop Distribution IPO will open for subscription on August 19 and close on August 21. The company has fixed the issue price at ₹138 per share.

The IPO has a total issue size of ₹27.26 crore. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 0.16 crore shares aggregating to ₹22.08 crore, along with an OFS of 0.04 crore shares worth ₹5.18 crore.