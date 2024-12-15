Twelve new listings are anticipated next week, including IPOs from Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, Mobikwik, and several SME stocks. The IPO activities span from December 16 to December 30, with multiple stock debuts on the NSE and BSE platforms.

Upcoming IPOs and new listings next week: India's primary market is set to buzz with six initial public offerings (IPOs)—three mainboard and three SME—alongside 12 new listings from Monday, December 16, to Friday, December 20. Last week, seven SME IPOs and five mainboard IPOs hit the Indian primary market, all of which will make their stock market debut in the coming week.

The SME IPO NACDAC Infrastructure Limited will open on Tuesday, followed by another SME IPO, Identical Brains Studios Limited, on Wednesday. On Thursday, two mainboard IPOs, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO and Transrail Lighting Limited IPO, will open for subscription. On the same day, one SME IPO, Newmalayalam Steel Limited IPO, will also open for subscription. On Friday, subscriptions for mainboard IPO Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO will open.

Among the mainboard IPOs already open, Mobikwik IPO witnessed a whopping oversubscription of 119.38 times overall, while Vishal Mega Mart IPO was booked 27.28 times. From the SME IPO space, Hamps Bio IPO, which opened on Friday, was oversubscribed by nearly 11 times on the first day of subscription only.

Upcoming IPOs next week Let's take a look at the new mainboard IPOs that will open for subscription next week:

Mamata Machinery IPO The ₹179 crore book-built issue will open on Thursday, December 19, and will remain open till Monday, December 23.

Share allotment is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, December 24, and the stock is expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Friday, December 27.

The issue has no fresh shares on offer and it is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of about 74 lakh shares.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the issue, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.

Transrail Lighting IPO It combines a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.02 crore shares. The book-built issue will open for subscription on Thursday, December 19 and will close on Monday, December 23.

Share allotment is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, December 24, and the stock may debut on the NSE and the BSE on Friday, December 27.

Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IDBI Capital Market Services Limited are the book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Ventive Hospitality IPO The ₹1,600 crore book-built issue is entirely a fresh issue which will open on Friday, December 20, and conclude on Tuesday, December 24.

Share allotment could be finalised on Thursday, December 26, and the tentative listing day for the stock is Monday, December 30. It will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the Ventive Hospitality IPO.

Let's take a look at the new SME IPOs that will open for subscription next week:

NACDAC Infrastructure IPO It is entirely a fresh issue of 28.60 lakh shares to raise about ₹10 crore. The issue will open on Tuesday, December 17, and will conclude on Thursday, December 19.

Share allotment could be finalised on Friday, December 20, and the stock may be listed on the BSE SME on Tuesday, December 24.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar of the NACDAC Infrastructure IPO.

Identical Brains Studios IPO It is also entirely a fresh issue of 36.94 lakh shares to raise nearly ₹20 crore. It opens for subscription on Wednesday, December 18, and closes on Friday, December 20.

The company may finalise share allotment on Monday, December 23, and the stock is expected to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, December 26.

Socradamus Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Newmalayalam Steel IPO An entirely fresh issue of 46.40 lakh shares, the IPO aims to raise about ₹42 crore. The issue opens on Thursday, December 19, and closes on Monday, December 23.

Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 24, and the stock may be listed on the NSE SME on Friday, December 27.

Khandwala Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the issue registrar.

IPO listings next week There are as many as 12 new listings in the coming week.

On Monday, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science stock will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

On Tuesday, two stocks - Toss The Coin and Jungle Camps India- will be listed on the BSE SME.

On Wednesday, five stocks will debut on Indian bourses, out of which Vishal Mega Mart, One Mobikwik Systems and Sai Life Sciences will debut on the NSE and the BSE, while Purple United Sales and Supreme Facility Management will debut on the NSE SME.

On Thursday, shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions are expected to debut on the BSE and the NSE, and on the same day, Yash Highvoltage will debut on the BSE SME platform.

Finally, on Friday, shares of the International Gemmological Institute (India) may be listed on the BSE and the NSE, and those of Hamps Bio could debut on the BSE SME platform.

