Upcoming IPOs: Meesho IPO, Aequs IPO among 14 public issues to open next week; check full list

The primary market will be in full swing with fourteen new initial public offerings (IPOs), three in the mainboard and eleven in the SME segment, are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Meesho IPO, Aequs IPO and Vidya Wires IPO are the three mainboard issues to open next week. Meanwhile, Ravelcare IPO, Clear Secured Services IPO, Speb Adhesives IPO among eleven SME issues scheduled for the coming week.

Apart from new issues, the market will also witness three new companies make their stock market debut next week.

“So far in 2025, listed IPOs have already raised roughly ₹85,000 crore, making India the fourth-largest global IPO fundraising market this year despite volatile macroeconomic back-drop. Concurrently, 118 firms filed DRHPs in just the first half of 2025 — more than double the count a year ago — signalling a solid pipeline waiting for favourable market windows,” said Prasenjit Paul — SEBI-registered equity analyst, long-term investor and founder of Paul Asset.

Here are the IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Mainboard IPOs Meesho IPO Meesho IPO will open on December 3 and is expected to be the week’s most closely tracked public issue. The ₹5,421 crore IPO will offer shares in the ₹105–111 price range.

The offering consists of a fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares totaling ₹4,250.00 crore, along with an offer for sale of 10.55 crore shares amounting to ₹1,171.20 crore.

Aequs IPO Aequs, a supplier in aerospace and precision manufacturing, aims to raise ₹921.81 crore with a price band of ₹118–124. The public issue will open on December 3 and close on December 5.

The offer consists of a fresh issuance of 5.40 crore shares totaling ₹670 crore, along with an offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares amounting to ₹251.81 crore.

Vidya Wires IPO Vidya Wires IPO will open for subscription on December 3 and close on December 5. The mainboard IPO price band has been set at ₹48 to ₹52 per share.

The offer consists of a fresh issuance of 5.27 crore shares totaling ₹274.00 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.50 crore shares amounting to ₹26.01 crore.

SME IPOs Around 11 new companies will launch their IPOs next week to collectively raise up to ₹250 crore.

Astron Multigrain IPO, Invicta Diagnostic IPO, Speb Adhesives IPO, Clear Secured IPO, Ravelcare IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 1.

Meanwhile, Helloji Holidays IPO, Neochem Bio Solutions IPO and Shri Kanha Stainless IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 3, respectively.

Luxury Time IPO, Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO, and Methodhub Software IPO to open for bidding on Thursday, December 4 and Friday, December 5, respectively.

New Listings - SSMD Agrotech India IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 2.

Mother Nutri Foods IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 3.

K K Silk Mills IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 3.