Upcoming IPOs: Netweb Technologies, Asarfi Hospital to hit primary market next week. ₹658 crore at stake2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Upcoming IPOs: Netweb Technologies IPO aims to raise ₹631 crore while Asarfi Hospital IPO aims to raise ₹36.94 crore from their respective public offers
Upcoming IPOs: After dream listing of ideaForge Technologies, Cyient DLM and Senco Gold IPOs ((Initial Public Offers), primary market is eagerly awaiting the arrival of two more book build issues next week — Netweb Technologies and Asarfi Hospital IPO. Both upcoming IPOs will open on Monday next week. A total of around ₹658 crore would be at stake in primary market next week as Netweb Technologies IPO size is ₹631 crore while Asarfi Hospital IPO aims to raise ₹26.94 crore from its public offer.
