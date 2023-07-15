Upcoming IPOs: After dream listing of ideaForge Technologies, Cyient DLM and Senco Gold IPOs ((Initial Public Offers), primary market is eagerly awaiting the arrival of two more book build issues next week — Netweb Technologies and Asarfi Hospital IPO. Both upcoming IPOs will open on Monday next week. A total of around ₹658 crore would be at stake in primary market next week as Netweb Technologies IPO size is ₹631 crore while Asarfi Hospital IPO aims to raise ₹26.94 crore from its public offer.

Here we list out full details in regard to these upcoming IPOs:

Netweb Technologies IPO

The public issue opens on 17th July 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 19th July 2023. So, Netweb Technologies IPO will open on Monday next week and bidding for the book build issue will end on Wednesday next week. The company has fixed issue price at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹631 crore from this book build issue. Likely date for Netweb Technologies IPO allotment is 24th July 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE and the most likely Netweb Technologies IPO listing date is 27th July 2023.

Netweb Technologies IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Netweb Technologies Ltd is trading at a premium of ₹338 in grey market today, which means Netweb Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹338. This means grey market is highly bullish on the public offer and expects that Netweb Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹838 ( ₹500 + ₹338), which is more than 65 per cent from Netweb Technologies IPO price band of ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share.

Asarfi Hospital IPO

The SME issue opens on 17th July 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 19th July 2023. So, Asarfi Hospital IPO will open on Monday next week and bidding for the public issue will end on Wednesday next week. The healthcare facilities provide company has fixed issue price at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹26.94 crore from this book build issue. Likely date for Asarfi Hospital IPO allotment is 24th July 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the most likely Asarfi Hospital IPO listing date is 27th July 2023.

Asarfi Hospital IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Asarfi Hospital Ltd is trading at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today, which means Asarfi Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12. This means grey market is positive on the public offer and expects that Asarfi Hospital IPO listing price would be around ₹64 ( ₹52 + ₹12), which is more than 23 per cent from Asarfi Hospital IPO price band of ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test