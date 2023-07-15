Netweb Technologies IPO

The public issue opens on 17th July 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 19th July 2023. So, Netweb Technologies IPO will open on Monday next week and bidding for the book build issue will end on Wednesday next week. The company has fixed issue price at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹631 crore from this book build issue. Likely date for Netweb Technologies IPO allotment is 24th July 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE and the most likely Netweb Technologies IPO listing date is 27th July 2023.