Upcoming IPOs: NFP Sampoorna Foods, Grover Jewells to open next week, 5 SME listings scheduled; check full list

IPOs next week: for the week starting February 2 is expected to remain quiet on the mainboard side, as no large IPOs are slated to open for subscription. Activity will instead be centred around the SME segment, where three companies — Grover Jewells, NFP Sampoorna Foods and Biopol Chemicals — are preparing to launch their public issues.

In addition to these offerings, six SME listings are planned across the BSE SME and NSE SME platforms, ensuring continued participation from investors in the smaller issue category.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO: The IPO of NFP Sampoorna Foods will be available for subscription from February 4 to February 6. The company intends to raise ₹24.53 crore entirely through a fresh issue of 44.60 lakh shares, without any offer for sale portion. The price band has been fixed between ₹52 and ₹55 per share. Each lot consists of 2,000 shares, and retail investors must apply for at least two lots, or 4,000 shares.

The proceeds from the issue will be directed toward working capital needs, repayment of borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Also Read | NSE IPO finally gets wings as Sebi gives no-objection certificate

NFP Sampoorna Foods is engaged in processing and trading of dry fruits, including cashew nuts, almonds, makhana and walnuts. Its operations cover procurement, processing, packaging, marketing and distribution through business-to-business, business-to-customer and institutional channels. The company sources raw cashew nuts directly from selected farms in African nations as well as from registered domestic importers to maintain cost efficiency.

Grover Jewells IPO: Grover Jewells is also scheduled to open its IPO from February 4 to February 6. The price band for the issue has been set at ₹83 to ₹88 per share. The company plans to mobilise ₹33.83 crore through a fresh issue of 38.44 lakh shares.

A single lot comprises 1,600 shares, and individual investors must bid for a minimum of 3,200 shares. Funds raised will be utilised to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Grover Jewells operates in the wholesale gold jewellery segment, specialising in designing and manufacturing plain gold, studded and semi-finished jewellery for the wholesale market.

Biopol Chemicals IPO: Biopol Chemicals will open its book-built IPO from February 6 to February 10. The issue carries a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per share, and the minimum application size for retail investors is 2,400 shares.

The company aims to raise ₹31.26 crore through a fresh issue of 28.94 lakh shares. The funds will be used for acquiring industrial land, repaying debt and meeting general corporate requirements.

Biopol Chemicals operates in the speciality chemicals domain, involved in manufacturing, trading and distributing products across emulsifiers, silicones, biochemicals and polyelectrolytes. Its portfolio includes 66 products, comprising 40 silicone-based products, 15 biochemical products, 6 polyelectrolyte products and 5 emulsifier-based offerings.

Six SME listings to track Beyond the fresh IPO openings, a series of SME counters are also preparing for their stock market debut over the coming days.

Hannah Joseph Hospital is slated to kick off the listing calendar, with its shares expected to start trading on the BSE SME platform on February 1. This will be followed by Kasturi Metal Composite, which is lined up for listing on February 3.

Listing momentum picks up on February 4, when Msafe Equipments, Accretion Nutraveda and Kanishk Aluminium India are all set to make their debut on the BSE SME exchange.

The final listing of the week is scheduled for February 6, when CKK Retail Mart is likely to commence trading on the NSE SME platform.