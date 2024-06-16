Upcoming IPOs: Nine public issues and one new listing scheduled for next week; check full list here
Around 24 companies are in-line to hit the primary market in the next few months to collectively raise over ₹30,000 crore from IPOs, according to Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - A Leading Mid-Market Investment Bank.
The primary market is now all set to be back in action after muted week due to Lok Sabha elections. The coming week will witness opening of nine new initial public issues (IPOs) and one new listing.
