The primary market is now all set to be back in action after muted week due to Lok Sabha elections. The coming week will witness opening of nine new initial public issues (IPOs) and one new listing.

Last week, Ixigo IPO, which raised over ₹740.10 crore at the upper price band, received healthy response from investors.

Around 24 companies are in-line to hit the primary market in the next few months to collectively raise over ₹30,000 crore from IPOs, according to Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - A Leading Mid-Market Investment Bank.

“The growing momentum of new public offerings over the last two years has made India the second-largest IPO market in the world. With election results settled, our analysts predict the IPO wave will gain further momentum in the coming months. We witness strong investor confidence in the market post-elections with the Modi government returning to power. A total of 24 companies are ready to hit the market in the next couple of months, aiming to raise approximately ₹30,000 crore through IPOs," Lunawat said.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open next week for subscription -

DEE Piping Systems IPO

DEE Piping Systems IPO opens for subscription on June 19, 2024 and closes on June 21, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹418.01 crores. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.6 crore shares totaling ₹325 crores and an offer for sale of 0.46 crore shares amounting to ₹93.01 crores.

The price band for the DEE Piping Systems IPO is set between ₹193 and ₹203 per share. SBI Capital Markets Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue.

Akme Fintrade India (Aasaan Loans IPO)

Aasaan Loans IPO to open for subscription on June 19, 2024 and close on June 21, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹132 crores. The offering consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.1 crore shares.

The Aasaan Loans IPO price band has been set between ₹114 and ₹120 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is serving as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Stanley Lifestyles IPO

The Stanley Lifestyles IPO will open for subscription on June 21, 2024, and close on June 25, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹537.02 crores. It includes a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares totaling ₹200 crores, and an offer for sale of 0.91 crore shares amounting to ₹337.02 crores.

The price band for Stanley Lifestyles' IPO has been set at ₹351 to ₹369 per share. The book running lead managers for the IPO are Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue.

GEM Enviro IPO

The GEM Enviro IPO will be open for subscription from June 19, 2024, to June 21, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹44.93 crores. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 14.98 lakh shares, amounting to ₹11.23 crores, and an offer for sale of 44.93 lakh shares, totaling ₹33.70 crores.

The price band of the IPO is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Share India Capital Services Private Limited and Fintellectual Corporate Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar. Share India Securities is the market maker for the GEM Enviro IPO.

Durlax Top Surface IPO

The Durlax Top Surface IPO will open for subscription on June 19, 2024, and close on June 21, 2024. This book-built issue amounts to ₹40.80 crores. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 42 lakh shares, totaling ₹28.56 crores, and an offer for sale of 18 lakh shares, amounting to ₹12.24 crores.

The price band for the Durlax Top Surface IPO is fixed at ₹65 to ₹68 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar. Globalworth Securities acts as the market maker for the Durlax Top Surface IPO.

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO

The Falcon Technoprojects India IPO will be open for subscription from June 19, 2024, to June 21, 2024. It comprises a fixed price issue totaling ₹13.69 crores, with the entire issue consisting of 14.88 lakh fresh shares.

The IPO price of Falcon Technoprojects India is set at ₹92 per share. Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited serving as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers has been appointed as the market maker for the Falcon Technoprojects India IPO.

EnNutrica IPO

The EnNutrica IPO will be open for subscription from June 20, 2024, to June 24, 2024. It involves a book-built issue of ₹34.83 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 64.5 lakh shares.

The price band for the EnNutrica IPO has been fixed at ₹51 to ₹54 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the EnNutrica IPO.

Winny Immigration IPO

The Winny Immigration IPO will be open for subscription from June 20, 2024, to June 24, 2024. It involves a fixed price issue totaling ₹9.13 crores, comprising solely of 6.52 lakh fresh shares.

The IPO price is set at ₹140 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd acts as the book running lead manager for the Winny Immigration IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar for the issue. Beeline Broking serves as the market maker for the Winny Immigration IPO.

Medicamen Organics IPO

The Medicamen Organics IPO will be open for subscription from June 21, 2024, to June 25, 2024. It involves a book-built issue amounting to ₹10.54 crores, entirely comprising a fresh issue of 31 lakh shares.

The price range for the Medicamen Organics IPO has been fixed at ₹32 to ₹34 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar handling the issue.

New Listings -

ixigo IPO: The allotment for the ixigo IPO was completed on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on June 18, 2024.

