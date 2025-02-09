The primary market to be back in action with nine new initial public offerings (IPO) set to open for subscription next week. Apart from new public issues, the market will also witness six new listings in the upcoming week.

In the mainboard segment, Ajax Engineering IPO , Hexaware Technologies IPO, and Quality Power IPO are set to open for subscription this week. Meanwhile, in the SME segment, six new offerings will be available for bidding over the next five days.

“2024 saw a record-breaking capital raise through initial public offerings (IPOs), 2025 is expected to be even more exciting. India has emerged as one of the world's major IPO hubs for domestic and international companies alike. The momentum anticipated in the next two years in the capital market is thrice of what it has achieved in the last 5 years. There have been 851 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last 5 years, and estimates suggest that there will be over 1,000 IPOs in the next two years. Market confidence is continuing to rise as India's market capitalization has topped US$5 trillion, ranking it fourth in the world after the US, China (including Hong Kong), and Japan,” said Mr. Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder & Managing Director, Pantomath Financial Services Group.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Ajax Engineering IPO Ajax Engineering IPO will open for subscription on February 10 and close on February 12. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,269.35 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 2.02 crore shares.

The price band of the upcoming IPO has been set at ₹599 to ₹629 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Jm Financial Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Ajax Engineering IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Hexaware Technologies IPO Hexaware Technologies IPO will open for subscription on February 12 and close on February 14. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹8,750 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 12.36 crore shares.

Hexaware Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹674 to ₹708 per share. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Hsbc Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Iifl Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Hexaware Technologies IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Quality Power IPO Quality Power IPO will open for subscription on February 14 and close on February 18. It is a book built issue, which comprises fresh issue of ₹225 crore and offer for sale of 1.49 crore shares.

The price band is yet to be declared by the company. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Quality Power IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Chandan Healthcare IPO Chandan Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on February 10 and close on February 12. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹107.36 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 44.52 lakh shares aggregating to ₹70.79 crores and offer for sale of 23.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹36.57 crore.

The price band of the SME IPO has been set at ₹151 to ₹159 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Chandan Healthcare IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Chandan Healthcare IPO is R.K.Stock Holding Private Limited.

PS Raj Steels IPO PS Raj Steels IPO will open for subscription on February 12 and close on February 14. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹28.28 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 20.20 lakh shares.

The price band of the upcoming SME IPO has been fixed at ₹132 to ₹140 per share. Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the PS Raj Steels IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for PS Raj Steels IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited.

Voler Car IPO Voler Car IPO opens for subscription on February 12 and closes on February 14. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹27 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 30 lakh shares.

Voler Car IPO price band is set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Voler Car IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Voler Car IPO is Wiinance Financial Services Private Limited.

Maxvolt Energy IPO Maxvolt Energy IPO will open for subscription on February 12 and close on February 14. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹54 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 24 lakh shares aggregating to ₹43.20 crore and offer for sale of 6 lakh shares aggregating to ₹10.80 crore.

Maxvolt Energy IPO price band is set at ₹171 to ₹180 per share. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Maxvolt Energy IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Maxvolt Energy IPO is Rikhav Securities Limited.

L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO to open for subscription on February 13 and close on February 17. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹7.38 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 10.40 lakh shares.

L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO price is ₹71 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book running lead manager of the L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO Shanmuga Hospital IPO will open for subscription on February 13 and close on February 17. The IPO fixed price issue of ₹20.62 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 38.18 lakh shares.