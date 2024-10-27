The IPO market is expected to be active in the coming weeks, with six companies from various sectors set to launch initial public offerings (IPOs).

The primary market will pause with no new IPOs launching next week. However, as many as eight listings, including Waaree Energies, Deepak Builders, and Godavari Biorefineries, are set to energize the market during Diwali week.

The near-term IPO pipeline appears promising, with 26 companies poised to raise ₹72,000 crore, pending SEBI approval.

The IPO market is expected to be active in the coming weeks, with six companies from various sectors set to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). According to sources, NTPC Green Energy, Acme Solar, Mobikwik, Sagility India, Zinka Logistics, and Niva Bupa are among those gearing up to go public. All have received final clearance from SEBI, with NTPC Green still awaiting final observation.

New Listings - Waaree Energies IPO: The allotment for Waaree Energies' IPO was finalized on Thursday, October 24 and will be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 28.

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: The allotment for the Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO was finalized on Thursday, October 24. The IPO is set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 28.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO: The allotment for the Godavari Biorefineries IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Monday, October 28. The IPO is expected to list on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Premium Plast IPO: The allotment for Premium Plast's IPO was finalized on Thursday, October 24, 2024, and it is set to list on the NSE SME on October 28.

United Heat Transfer IPO: The allotment for the United Heat Transfer IPO was finalized on Friday, October 25. The company is set to list on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, October 29.

OBSC Perfection IPO: The allotment for the OBSC Perfection IPO was completed on Friday, October 25. The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, October 29.

Danish Power IPO: The allotment for the OBSC Perfection IPO was completed on Friday, October 25. The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, October 29.

Usha Financial Services IPO: The allotment for the Usha Financial Services IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Tuesday, October 29. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME, with a provisional listing date set for Thursday, October 31.

