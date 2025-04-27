Upcoming IPOs: One mainboard, four SME public issues scheduled for next week; check full list here.

The primary market is all set to be back in action as one new initial public offering (IPO) in the mainboard segment will be opening for subscription next week after more than a month.

The market will also witness opening of four new issues in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment as well.

“Q1 2025 witnessed a significant downturn, reflecting weak public market sentiment. IPO activity dropped by 41% in volumes and 77% in values, with 16 IPOs raising USD 2.6 billion, marking the second lowest quarterly volumes in last seven quarters. Despite this slowdown, the quarter saw one billion-dollar IPO—Hexaware Technologies raising USD 1 billion in January,” said Grant Thornton Bharat report.

Other than new IPOs, the market will also witness listing of Tankup Engineers Limited IPO on Wednesday, April 30.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Ather Energy IPO Ather Energy IPO will open for subscription on April 28 and close on April 30. The IPO is a book-building of ₹2,981.06 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 8.18 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,626.30 crore and offer for sale of 1.11 crore shares aggregating to ₹354.76 crore.

Ather Energy IPO price band is set at ₹304 to ₹321 per share. Axis Capital Limited, Hsbc Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jm Financial Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Ather Energy IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO Iware Supplychain Services IPO will open for subscription on April 28 and close on April 30. The IPO is a fixed price of ₹27.13 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 28.56 lakh shares.

Arunaya Organics IPO Arunaya Organics IPO will open for subscription on April 29 and close on May 2. The SME IPO is a book-building of ₹33.99 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 52.60 lakh shares aggregating to ₹30.51 crore and offer for sale of 6 lakh shares aggregating to ₹3.48 crore.

Arunaya Organics IPO price band is set at ₹55 to ₹58 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Arunaya Organics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Arunaya Organics IPO is R.K.Stock Holding Private Limited.

The SME IPO price band has been fixed at ₹25 per share. Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Kenrik Industries IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Kenrik Industries IPO is Mnm Stock Broking Private Limited.

Wagons Learning IPO Wagons Learning IPO will open for subscription on May 2 and close on May 6. The SME IPO is a book-building of ₹38.38 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 30.80 lakh shares aggregating to ₹25.26 crore and offer for sale of 16 lakh shares aggregating to ₹13.12 crore.

New Listings - Tankup Engineers IPO: Tankup Engineers IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, April 28. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 30.