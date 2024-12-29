Upcoming IPOs: There is certainly no question that the primary market has been very active throughout 2024. The final two days of 2024 are also expected to be busy for the primary market, featuring four listings and a few initial public offerings (IPOs) launching. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent report on IPOs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that the Indian IPO market has had a remarkable year, with equity issuances across various categories rising by approximately 2.6 times compared to the previous year.

This exceptional growth is primarily driven by the changing landscape of Indian equities, which are adding new dimensions to the investment scene, supported by strong fund inflows. Over the past year, IPOs have emerged from companies across a wide array of sectors, rather than being restricted to a few specific or emerging sectors as seen in previous years. According to Motilal Oswal, this diversification is a positive sign for the Indian capital markets, as it offers investors multiple opportunities to engage with India's growth story.

Let's review the upcoming IPOs and listings.

Upcoming IPOs Indo Farm Equipment IPO Mainboard IPO: Indo Farm Equipment's IPO, valued at ₹260 crore, is set to open for public subscription on December 31 and will close on January 2, with the bidding for anchor investors available for one day on December 30. The Indo Farm Equipment IPO includes a fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 35 lakh equity shares from promoter Ranbir Singh Khadwalia.

The funds generated from the fresh issue will be allocated for establishing a new dedicated unit to enhance the manufacturing capacity of the company's pick & carry cranes, repaying debts, and investing in the NBFC subsidiary Barota Finance to strengthen its capital base for upcoming capital needs.

Technichem Organics IPO SME IPO: Technichem Organics IPO will open for subscription on December 31, and close on January 2. Technichem Organics IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹52-55 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.

Technichem Organics IPO consists of a fresh issue of 45,90,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹25.25 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Financing the Company's capital expenditure needs for establishing a new facility, settling outstanding obligations, and general corporate activities.

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Mainboard IPO: The company will announce the issue's price band on Monday, December 30.

Ongoing IPOs Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 26, and will close on Monday, December 30. Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹13 to ₹14 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each. Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO subscription status is 28.61 times on the second bidding day, as per chittorgarh.com.

Citichem India IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 27, and will close on Tuesday, December 31. Citichem India IPO price band has been fixed at ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Citichem India IPO subscription status is 27.28 on the first bidding day, as per chittorgarh.com.

IPO Listing Shares of Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Carraro India will make their stock market debut on December 30, and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing shares will list on December 31.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers shares will debut on NSE SME on January 2, and Citichem India shares will list on BSE SME on January 3.

