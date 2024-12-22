The primary market is poised for significant activity next week with a series of ongoing and upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs). The week will witness the launch of one mainboard IPO and two SME IPOs, keeping Dalal Street abuzz. Additionally, eight companies are scheduled for listing during the week.

Among the forthcoming IPOs, the mainboard IPO of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is set to open for subscription on December 23.

Here are the upcoming IPO next week:

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO The bidding for Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO will begin on Monday, December 23, and will end on Thursday, December 26. The company plans to raise ₹500 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 32 lakh equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32 lakh shares amounting to ₹250 crore.

Ramakrishna Kamojhala, Rajanikanth Balaraman, Preetham S V and Rasmi Anil Kumar will sell part stakes in the OFS.

Unimech Aerospace IPO price band is set at ₹745 to ₹785 per share and the IPO lot size is 19 shares. Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 27 and the IPO listing date is likely December 31. Unimech Aerospace shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Anand Rathi Securities and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Unimech Aerospace IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Solar91 Cleantech IPO Solar91 Cleantech IPO is an SME IPO that will open for subscription on December 24 and close on December 27. The equity shares of Solar91 Cleantech will be listed on BSE SME.

Solar91 Cleantech IPO price band is ₹185 to ₹195 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹106 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 54.36 lakh equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net issue proceeds to meet the expenses for investment in subsidiary for development of Solar Projects as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Solar91 Cleantech IPO, while Maashitla Securities is the IPO registrar.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO The SME IPO of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd will commence on December 26, and conclude on December 30. Anya Polytech IPO price band is set at ₹13 to ₹14 per share and the IPO lot size is 10,000 shares.

Anya Polytech IPO size is ₹44.80 crore and the issue is entirely a fresh issue of 3.2 crore equity shares. The shares of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date on January 2, 2025.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Anya Polytech IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Ongoing IPOs Among the ongoing issues, the bidding period for Transrail Lighting IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, Mamata Machinery IPO, Sanathan Textiles IPO, and Concord Enviro IPO will end on December 23.

Moreover, Ventive Hospitality IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, and Carraro India IPO will close for subscription on December 24.