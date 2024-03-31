Upcoming IPOs: One new public issue and 10 listings scheduled for this week

The momentum of the IPO is expected to continue this year as well with bigger deals. Investors are eager to tap stock market ahead of general elections. Sentiment towards new-age companies has improved as well, said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd

The primary market is all set to kickstart its new financial year 25 with only one new initial public offerings (IPO) i.e. Bharti Hexacom IPO scheduled to open next week.

In the realm of current IPOs, the Radiowalla IPO and TAC Infosec IPO are scheduled to conclude on April 2nd. Meanwhile, bids for the Yash Optics & Lens IPO, Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO, and K2 Infragen IPO, all from the SME segment, will wrap up on April 3rd. The Aluwind Architectural IPO and Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO, also from the SME segment, will close on April 4th.

"The Primary market is set to remain super busy in 2024 as well as many mainboard and SME IPOs are opening for subscription. In 2023, overall 57 IPOs were launched raising around ₹49,437cr. The momentum of the IPO is expected to continue this year as well with bigger deals. Investors are eager to tap stock market ahead of general elections. Sentiment towards new-age companies has improved as well. Large number of innovative and exciting IPOs are in queue. Keeping in mind India's strong economic growth, there is still a sweet spot from the perspective of investment in India. The factors which are likely to keep IPO market robust in 2024 could be rise in domestic capital, governance improvement, flourishing Indian entrepreneurship, favourable government policies with FDI support, diligent institutional investors etc.," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Bharti Hexacom IPO Bharti Hexacom IPO opens for subscription on April 3, 2024 and closes on April 5, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹4,275 crores and is entirely an offer for sale of 7.5 crore shares.

The price band is set at ₹542 to ₹570 per share. SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Bob Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Bharti Hexacom IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Radiowalla IPO Radiowalla IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 27, 2024 and will close on April 2, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹14.25 crores and is issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.75 lakh shares

The price band for the SME IPO is set at ₹72 to ₹76 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Radiowalla IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

TAC Infosec IPO TAC Infosec IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 27, 2024 and will close on April 2, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹29.99 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 28.3 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band has been fixed at ₹100 to ₹106 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the TAC Infosec IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for TAC Infosec IPO is Spread X Securities.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO Yash Optics & Lens IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 27, 2024 and will close on April 3, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹53.15 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 65.62 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO is set at ₹75 to ₹81 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the Yash Optics & Lens IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 28, 2024 and will close on April 3, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹11.93 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 16.34 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹70 to ₹73 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

K2 Infragen IPO K2 Infragen IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 28, 2024 and will close on April 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹40.54 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 34.07 lakh shares.

The price band for the K2 Infragen IPO is set at ₹111 to ₹119 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the K2 Infragen IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Aluwind Architectural IPO Aluwind Architectural IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 28, 2024 and will close on April 4, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹29.70 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 66 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹45 per share. Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aluwind Architectural IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 28, 2024 and will close on April 4, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹54.40 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 64 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO is set at ₹80 to ₹85 per share. Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings - SRM Contractors IPO: The allotment for the SRM Contractors IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, April 1, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: The allotment for Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO was finalized on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The shares will be listed on NSE SME on April 1, 2024.

Naman In-Store (India) IPO: The allotment for Naman In-Store (India) IPO was finalized on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

GConnect Logitech IPO: The allotment for the GConnect Logitech IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, April 1, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Aspire & Innovative IPO: The allotment for the Aspire & Innovative IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, April 1, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Blue Pebble IPO: The allotment for the Blue Pebble IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, April 1, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO: The allotment for the Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, April 1, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Trust Fintech IPO: The allotment for the Trust Fintech IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, April 4, 2024.

TAC Infosec IPO: The allotment for the TAC Infosec IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, April 5, 2024.

Radiowalla IPO: The allotment for the Radiowalla IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, April 5, 2024.



