The primary market is all set to take sigh of breather as only one initial public offering (IPO) in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will be opening for subscription next week.

Apart from new issues, the primary market will also witness four new listings in the coming week.

“IPO mop-up for the calendar year 2025 could reach Rs. 2 trillion, this is due to numerous multinational corporations listing in India due to strategic advantages. This has lent a global dimension to the Indian Capital Market. Factors like reduced capital costs, a wider consumer market, and the presence of a robust regulatory regime have encouraged global players to consider Indian markets for their equity offerings. Several marquee companies are awaiting SEBI’s nod for IPO listing like consumer appliance major LG Electronics India, IT firm Hexaware Technologies, mortgage lender HDB Financial Services and electric two-wheeler firm Ather Energy,” said Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder & Managing Director of Pantomath Financial Services Group.

Lunawat further added, "The overall market sentiment is expected to be bullish in 2025, with high subscription rates indicating strong demand for shares. Further, regulatory support from SEBI, including streamlined compliance processes, is enhancing market stability and investor confidence encouraging both retail and institutional participation.

In summary, the IPO landscape of 2025 appears promising, with expectations of significant growth in the number of offerings and the capital raised across various sectors."

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - NAPS Global India IPO NAPS Global India IPO opens for subscription on March 4 and closes on March 6. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹11.88 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 13.20 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹90 per share. Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the NAPS Global India IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for NAPS Global India IPO is Aryaman Capital Markets Limited.

Balaji Phosphates IPO Balaji Phosphates IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 28 and will close on March 4. Balaji Phosphates IPO is a book built issue of ₹50.11 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 59.40 lakh shares aggregating to ₹41.58 crore and offer for sale of 12.18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹8.53 crore.

Balaji Phosphates IPO price band is set at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Balaji Phosphates IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Balaji Phosphates IPO is Nnm Securities Private Limited.

New Listings - Beezaasan Explotech IPO: The allotment for Beezaasan Explotech IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 27. The IPO will be listed on BSE SME on March 3.

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO: The allotment for Nukleus Office Solutions IPO was finalized on Friday, February 28. The SME IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 4.

Shreenath Paper IPO: The allotment for the Shreenath Paper IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, March 3. The SME IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, March 5.

Balaji Phosphates IPO: The allotment for the Balaji Phosphates IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, March 5. Balaji Phosphates IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 7.