Upcoming IPOs: PhysicsWallah IPO, Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

The IPO buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as six new public issues, including four in the mainboard and two in the SME segment, will open for subscription next week.

In the mainboard segment, PhysicsWallah IPO, Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO, Tenneco Clean Air IPO, and Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will together be raising nearly ₹10,500 crore in the coming week.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness the listing of seven new IPOs, including Lenskart Solutions IPO and Groww IPO.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO will open for subscription on November 11 and close on November 13. The IPO price band is set at ₹206 to ₹217 per share.

PhysicsWallah IPO PhysicsWallah IPO will open for subscription on November 11 and close on November 13. The IPO price band is set at ₹103 to ₹109 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Tenneco Clean Air IPO will open for subscription on November 12 and close on November 14. The IPO price band is set at ₹378.00 to ₹397.00 per share.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will open for subscription on November 13 and close on November 17. The price band of the upcoming IPO is yet to be announced.

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Workmates Core2Cloud IPO opens for subscription on Nov 11 and closes on Nov 13. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹200 to ₹204 per share.

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO will open for subscription on November 11 and close on November 13. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹108 to ₹114 per share.

New Listings - Lenskart Solutions IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE on Monday, November 10.

Groww IPO: The will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as November 12.

Pine Labs IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as November 14.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as November 12.

Finbud Financial IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as November 13.

Curis Lifesciences IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as November 14.

Shining Tools IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as November 14.