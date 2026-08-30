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Upcoming IPOs: Purple Style Labs IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO among 7 new issues to open next week; full list here

Upcoming IPOs: Three mainboard IPOs - Purple Style Labs IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO and Rays of Belief IPO - will collectively raise over 1,265 crore next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated30 Aug 2026, 12:40 PM IST
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Upcoming IPOs: Three mainboard IPOs - Purple Style Labs IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO and Rays of Belief IPO - will collectively raise over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,265 crore next week
Upcoming IPOs: Three mainboard IPOs - Purple Style Labs IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO and Rays of Belief IPO - will collectively raise over ₹1,265 crore next week
AI Quick Read

Upcoming IPOs: The Indian primary market is all set to witness another busy week as seven new initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Three mainboard IPOs - Purple Style Labs IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO and Rays of Belief IPO - will collectively raise over 1,265 crore next week. Meanwhile, in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, four new IPOs - Phychem Technologies IPO, Shanti Inorganics IPO, Ashutosh Fibre IPO, and Farm Peace IPO - will open for bidding.

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Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness eight new mainboard IPOs make their stock market debut in the upcoming week. The remaining three companies whose IPOs are currently open for subscription will conclude their offerings next week ahead of their stock market listings.

Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO: SEBI clears DRHP; here's all you need to know

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for bidding next week -

Purple Style Labs IPO

Purple Style Labs IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The public issue is a book-built offering worth 680 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at 546– 575 per share.

Rays of Belief IPO

Rays of Belief IPO will be open for subscription from September 1 to September 3. The 125 crore public issue is entirely a fresh issue comprising 0.52 crore shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at 227– 239 per share.

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Deepa Jewellers IPO

Deepa Jewellers IPO will open for subscription on September 1, 2026, and remain open until September 3, 2026. The 459.72-crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising a fresh issue of 1.41 crore shares worth 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.18 crore shares aggregating 209.72 crore. The IPO has fixed a price band of 168 to 177 per share.

Ashutosh Fibre IPO

Ashutosh Fibre IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The 56.35-crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising an entirely fresh issue of 61.25 lakh shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at 87 to 92 per share.

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Shanti Inorganics IPO

The Shanti Inorganics IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The 47.24-crore public issue is entirely a fresh issue comprising 0.57 crore shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at 79– 83 per share.

Phychem Technologies IPO

Phychem Technologies IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The book-built issue has a total size of 14.58 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 27 lakh shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at 51– 54 per share.

Also Read | Rays of Belief IPO opens 1 September: Check 10 key things to know

Farm Peace IPO

Farm Peace IPO will open for subscription on September 1 and remain open until September 3. The public issue has a fixed price of 59 per share and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 54.24 lakh equity shares, aggregating to 32 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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