Upcoming IPOs: Purple Style Labs IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO among 7 new issues to open next week; full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The Indian primary market is all set to witness another busy week as seven new initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Three mainboard IPOs - Purple Style Labs IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO and Rays of Belief IPO - will collectively raise over ₹1,265 crore next week. Meanwhile, in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, four new IPOs - Phychem Technologies IPO, Shanti Inorganics IPO, Ashutosh Fibre IPO, and Farm Peace IPO - will open for bidding.

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Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness eight new mainboard IPOs make their stock market debut in the upcoming week. The remaining three companies whose IPOs are currently open for subscription will conclude their offerings next week ahead of their stock market listings.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for bidding next week - Purple Style Labs IPO Purple Style Labs IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The public issue is a book-built offering worth ₹680 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹546– ₹575 per share.

Rays of Belief IPO Rays of Belief IPO will be open for subscription from September 1 to September 3. The ₹125 crore public issue is entirely a fresh issue comprising 0.52 crore shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹227– ₹239 per share.

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Deepa Jewellers IPO Deepa Jewellers IPO will open for subscription on September 1, 2026, and remain open until September 3, 2026. The ₹459.72-crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising a fresh issue of 1.41 crore shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.18 crore shares aggregating ₹209.72 crore. The IPO has fixed a price band of ₹168 to ₹177 per share.

Ashutosh Fibre IPO Ashutosh Fibre IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The ₹56.35-crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising an entirely fresh issue of 61.25 lakh shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹87 to ₹92 per share.

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Shanti Inorganics IPO The Shanti Inorganics IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The ₹47.24-crore public issue is entirely a fresh issue comprising 0.57 crore shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹79– ₹83 per share.

Phychem Technologies IPO Phychem Technologies IPO will open for subscription on August 31 and remain open until September 2. The book-built issue has a total size of ₹14.58 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 27 lakh shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹51– ₹54 per share.

Also Read | Rays of Belief IPO opens 1 September: Check 10 key things to know

Farm Peace IPO Farm Peace IPO will open for subscription on September 1 and remain open until September 3. The public issue has a fixed price of ₹59 per share and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 54.24 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹32 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.