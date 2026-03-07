Upcoming IPOs: Rajputana Stainless IPO, Innovision IPO among new issues to open next week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as four new initial public offerings (IPOs) are all set to open for subscription this week.

Among the mainboard issues, the Rajputana Stainless IPO and Innovision IPO will open for bidding in the coming week. Meanwhile, in the SME segment, the Apsis Aerocom IPO is scheduled to hit the primary market next week.

Besides the mainboard and SME offerings, the market will also witness the launch of the Raajmarg InvIT IPO, which aims to raise ₹6,000 crore.

In addition to these new issues, the Acetech E-Commerce IPO, SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO, Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO, and Elfin Agro India IPO are slated to debut on the stock exchanges in the upcoming week.

Here's a list of IPOs to open for subscription next week - Rajputana Stainless IPO Rajputana Stainless IPO will open for subscription on March 9 and close on March 11. The public issue is a book-built offering worth ₹254.98 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares aggregating to ₹178.73 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.63 crore shares amounting to ₹76.25 crore.

The price band for the Rajputana Stainless IPO has been fixed at ₹116– ₹122 per share. Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Innovision IPO The Innovision IPO will open for subscription on March 10 and close on March 12. The ₹323 crore IPO is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares worth ₹255 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.12 crore shares valued at ₹67.84 crore.

The price band for the Innovision IPO has been fixed at ₹521 to ₹548 per share. Emkay Global Financial Services is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT The Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO will open for subscription on March 11 and close on March 13. The issue is a book-built offering worth ₹6,000 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 60 crore shares.

The price band for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO has been fixed at ₹99– ₹100 per share.

SBI Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Apsis Aerocom IPO Apsis Aerocom’s IPO will open for subscription on March 11 and close on March 13. The ₹35.77-crore public issue is a book-built offering and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares.

The price band for the Apsis Aerocom IPO has been fixed at ₹104 to ₹110 per share. Oneview Corporate Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services has been appointed as the registrar.

New Listings - SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE, NSE with the tentative listing date fixed as March 11.

Elfin Agro India IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as March 12.

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as March 13.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME on March 9.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

