Upcoming IPOs: SBI Funds Management IPO, Alpine Texworld IPO among new issues to open this week; full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The buzz in the Indian primary market is all set to continue as five new initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to open in the coming week.

Two mainboard IPOs - Alpine Texworld and SBI Funds Management IPO - will collectively raise around ₹9,900 crore. Meanwhile, three new IPOs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment are set to open for subscription next week.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness three new stock market debuts.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - SBI Funds Management SBI Funds Management's IPO will open for subscription on July 14, 2026, and close on July 16, 2026. The ₹9,812.91-crore public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), comprising 17.10 crore equity shares.

The IPO has been priced in a band of ₹545 to ₹574 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of one lot consisting of 26 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment required for a retail investor is ₹14,924.

Alpine Texworld IPO Alpine Texworld IPO will open for public subscription on July 14, 2026, and conclude on July 16, 2026. The ₹126.25-crore book-built issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹100-105 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 142 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,910 for retail applicants, calculated at the upper end of the price band.

Millworks Technologies IPO Millworks Technologies' IPO will open for subscription on July 14, 2026, and conclude on July 16, 2026. The ₹160.34 crore public issue is a book-built offering comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.48 crore equity shares.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹315– ₹331 per share. Investors can apply in lots of 400 shares, while retail investors are required to bid for a minimum of two lots, or 800 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors works out to ₹2,64,800.

New Listings - Kusumgar IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 15.

Devson Catalyst IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 16.

Happy Steels IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 16.