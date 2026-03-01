Upcoming IPOs: SEDEMAC Mechatronics, Elfin Agro India among three new issues to open next week; full list here

The primary market is set to witness fresh activity next week, with three new initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription. Of these, one will be a mainboard IPO, while two will be launched in the SME segment.

Alongside the new public issues, the market will also see eight new companies making their stock market debut this week. These listings include companies from both the mainboard and SME category.

Market participants will closely monitor subscription levels, grey market premiums, and listing performance. Here's a list of IPOs that will open for bidding between 2 and 8 March 2026.

Mainboard IPOs Among mainboard IPOs, SEDEMAC Mechatronics will open for subscription on 4 March and will close on 6 March. It is a book build issue of ₹1,087.45 crore and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.80 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,087.45 crore.

Since it is structured as an OFS, existing shareholders will sell their shares directly to the public through the stock exchange. The company will not issue any new shares, and proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholders, not to the company.

The allotment for the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO is expected to be finalised on 9 March. Subsequently, it will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 11 March 2026.

SME IPOs Among SME IPOs, Elfin Agro India IPO will open for subscription on 5 March 2026 and close on 9 March 2026.

Elfin Agro India IPO is a fixed-price issue of ₹25.03 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares.

Meanwhile, Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO will open the next day, which is 6 March, and close on 10 March.

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO is a book-built issue of ₹20.32 crore. The issue comprises a combination of fresh issue of 0.17 crore shares aggregating to ₹16.79 crore and offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares aggregating to ₹3.53 crore.

New listings next week — Shree Ram Twistex IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on both BSE and NSE on 2 March 2026.

— Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE on 2 March 2026.

— Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 4 March 2026.

— Omnitech Engineering IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as 5 March.

— Kiaasa Retail IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME on 2 March 2026.

— Mobilise App IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as 2 March 2026.

— Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME on 2 March 2026.