Upcoming IPOs: Seven public issues, 13 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The initial public offering (IPO) buzz in the primary market is all set to continue also with seven new issues and thirteen listings scheduled for next week. These include two on the mainboard and five in the SME segment.

In addition to the new public offerings, the market will witness 13 listings next week, including the highly anticipated debut of Bajaj Housing Finance.

“The Indian Primary market has demonstrated robust momentum this week, with several public offerings drawing strong demand from investors. The persistent zest for IPOs and healthy subscription numbers highlights the increasing investor confidence in the Indian IPO market. The outlook for the Indian IPO market remains promising, with Pantomath Capital projecting that domestic companies could raise over ₹1.50 lakh crore through IPOs in the next 12 months, signaling continued activity and strong investor interest ahead,” said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Arkade Developers IPO The subscription period for Arkade Developers' initial public offering (IPO) begins on September 16 and ends on September 19. The IPO is a book-built issue of ₹410 crore. This offering will consist solely of a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares. The price band for the shares is set between ₹121 and ₹128 each.

The price band for the Arkade Developers IPO has been established at ₹121 to ₹128 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is designated as the registrar for the offering.

Northern Arc Capital IPO The Northern Arc Capital IPO is set to open for subscription from September 16 and will close on September 19. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹777 crores and consists of a fresh issue of 1.9 crore shares worth ₹500 crores, along with an offer for sale of 1.05 crore shares valued at ₹277 crores.

The price band for the Northern Arc Capital IPO has been established at ₹249 to ₹263 per share. The book-running lead managers for this IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Bank Limited, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue.

Osel Devices IPO The Osel Devices IPO will be open for subscription from September 16 to September 19. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹70.66 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 44.16 lakh shares.

The price band for the Osel Devices IPO is set between ₹155 and ₹160 per share. Horizon Management Private Limited acts as the book-running lead manager for this IPO, while Mas Services Limited serves as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is designated as the market maker for the Osel Devices IPO.

Pelatro IPO The Pelatro IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on September 16 and will close on September 19. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹55.98 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 27.99 lakh shares.

The price range for the Pelatro IPO has been fixed at ₹190 to ₹200 per equity share. Cumulative Capital Private Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for this public issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar. Shree Bahubali Stock Broking has been designated as the market maker for the Pelatro IPO.

Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO The Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO will be available for subscription from September 17 to September 19. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹32.34 crores and includes a fresh issue of 48.02 lakh shares totaling ₹28.33 crores, along with an offer for sale of 6.8 lakh shares amounting to ₹4.01 crores.

The price band for the Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO is set at ₹57 to ₹59 per share. Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for this IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd will act as the registrar for the offering. Shreni Shares is designated as the market maker for the Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO.

BikeWo GreenTech IPO The BikeWo GreenTech IPO, a book-built issue seeking to raise ₹24.09 crores, will be open for subscription from September 18 to September 20. This offering consists entirely of a fresh issue of 38.86 lakh shares.

The price band for the BikeWo GreenTech IPO has been set at ₹59 to ₹62 per equity share. Khandwala Securities Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for this public issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar.

SD Retail Logo IPO The SD Retail Logo IPO will be open for subscription from September 20 to September 24. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹64.98 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 49.6 lakh shares.

The price band for the SD Retail Logo IPO is set at ₹124 to ₹131 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for this IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited will act as the registrar for the offering.

New Listings - Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The allotment for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was completed on Thursday, September 12. The shares from the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 16.

Tolins Tyres IPO: The allotment of shares for the Tolins Tyres IPO was completed on Thursday, September 12. Tolins Tyres shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 16.

Kross IPO: The allotment for the Kross IPO was completed on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Shares from the Kross IPO are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 16, 2024.

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: The allotment of shares for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO was completed on Friday, September 13. The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to make their debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 17, following the finalization of the allotment process.

Gajanand International IPO: The allotment for the Gajanand International IPO was finalized on Thursday, September 12. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME on September 16.

Share Samadhan IPO: The allotment for the Share Samadhan IPO was finalized on Thursday, September 12. The IPO is set to be listed on the BSE SME on Monday, September 16.

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO: The allotment for the Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO was finalized on Thursday, September 12. The shares from this IPO are set to be listed on the NSE SME on September 16.

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO: The allotment for the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO was finalized on Thursday, September 12. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME on September 16.

Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO: The allotment for the Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO was finalized on Friday, September 13. The IPO is set to be listed on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, September 17.

SPP Polymers IPO: The allotment for the SPP Polymers IPO was finalized on Friday, September 13. The shares from this IPO are expected to be listed on the NSE SME on Tuesday, September 17.

Innomet Advanced Materials IPO: The allotment for the Innomet Advanced Materials IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Monday, September 16. The IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, September 18.

Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO: The allotment for the Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Monday, September 16. The IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, September 19.