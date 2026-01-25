Upcoming IPOs: Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing, 5 SME issues scheduled for next week; check full list

Upcoming IPOs this week: Ahead of Union Budget 2026, the IPO buzz in the primary market will remain quiet as no mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs).

However, in the small and medium segment, five new IPOs will open for subscription in the coming week.

Apart from new SME IPOs, the market will also witness Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing in the mainboard segment on January 28. Shadowfax Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.72 times on the final day of bidding, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 3.81 times subscription.

In the SME segment, Shayona Engineering IPO and Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO will make their stock market debut on Friday, January 30.

Here's a list of IPOs to open for subscription next week - Kasturi Metal Composite IPO The Kasturi Metal Composite IPO will open for subscription on January 27, 2026, and close on January 29. It is a book-built issue worth ₹17.61 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.28 crore shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at ₹61 to ₹64 per share. Hem Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Kanishk Aluminium India IPO Kanishk Aluminium India IPO will open for subscription on January 28 and closes on January 30. The SME IPO is a fixed-price offering worth ₹29.20 crore, comprising a complete fresh issue of 0.40 crore equity shares.

The SME IPO price band is fixed at ₹73 per share. Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Msafe Equipments IPO The Msafe Equipments IPO will open for subscription on January 28, 2026, and close on January 30, 2026. The book-built issue is sized at ₹66.42 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.44 crore shares worth ₹54.12 crore and an offer for sale of 0.10 crore shares amounting to ₹12.30 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹116– ₹123 per share. Seren Capital Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Accretion Nutraveda IPO Accretion Nutraveda IPO will open for subscription on January 28 and will close on January 30. The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹24.77 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.19 crore shares of ₹24.77 crore.

The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹122 to ₹129 per share. Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

CKK Retail Mart IPCKK Retail Mart IPOO CKK Retail Mart IPO will open for subscription on January 30 and will close on February 3. The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹88.02 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.44 crore shares aggregating to ₹71.85 crores and offer for sale of 0.10 crore shares aggregating to ₹16.17 crores.

The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹155 to ₹163 per share. Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

New Listings - Shadowfax Technologies IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Janurary 28.

Digilogic Systems IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as January 28.

KRM Ayurveda IPO: The SME will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as January 29.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as January 30.

Shayona Engineering IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as January 30.