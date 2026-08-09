Upcoming IPOs: Shiprocket IPO, Dhoot Transmission IPO among new issues to open next week; full list here

Upcoming IPOs: India’s primary market likely to remain active this week, with nine companies looking to collectively raise around ₹7,681 crore through IPOs across the mainboard and SME segments.

The IPOs are scheduled to open between August 10 and 12, while shares of eight companies that opened for subscription last week are set to make their market debut.

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Here's a list of IPOs to open for subscription next week - Mainboard IPOs The biggest IPO in the upcoming week will be Dhoot Transmission, which is set to open for subscription on August 10 and close on August 12. The mainboard issue has a price band of ₹829-871 per share and is expected to raise ₹3,066.89 crore.

Milky Mist Dairy Food will follow, with its IPO opening on August 11 and closing on August 13. The company aims to raise ₹1,553 crore through the mainboard offering, with a price band of ₹133-140 per share. The issue comprises a fresh share sale of ₹1,428 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹125 crore.

Shiprocket IPO will open on August 12 and close on August 14. The logistics and e-commerce enablement platform has set the price band at ₹92-97 per share. The ₹1,617.48-crore issue consists of a fresh issue of ₹885.50 crore and an OFS of ₹731.98 crore.

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Molbio Diagnostics another mainboard IPO scheduled for next week. Its ₹939.70-crore issue will be open from August 10 to August 12, with shares priced in the range of ₹768-807 apiece. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and an OFS of ₹739.70 crore.

SME IPOs The SME segment will also witness momemtum. Sham Foam IPO, Fascinate Textiles IPO will open for subscription on 13 August, meanwhile, Q&T Foods IPO, Pramodini Medicare will hit the market on 14 August.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.