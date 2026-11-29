Eight companies, including Vedanta Group firm Sterlite Electric Ltd and Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin Ltd, have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to move ahead with their initial public offering (IPO) plans, according to the regulator’s latest update released on Friday.

Sterlite Electric received SEBI’s observations on 20 November, while Svatantra Microfin secured the regulatory clearance on 27 November. The approval marks a key step in the IPO process, allowing the companies to proceed with their proposed issues, subject to meeting other applicable requirements.

Six other companies also secure SEBI approval The six other companies to receive SEBI’s observations are Gaurik Fashions Ltd, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd, Beauty Garage Ltd, Noble Hygiene Ltd, MP Steel (India) Ltd and Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers Ltd.

The regulator issued observations to these companies between November 26 and 27. They had submitted their draft IPO documents between May and September.

Meanwhile, two companies have withdrawn their proposed public issues. Bvishal Oil and Energy Ltd pulled out its draft offer documents on 19 November, followed by Pentacle Consultants (I) Ltd on 25 November, Sebi’s weekly update on the processing status of draft offer documents showed.

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Sterlite Electric, Svatantra Microfin IPO details Sterlite Electric had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in October 2025, but SEBI subsequently kept the proposed issue in abeyance without specifying a reason. The company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 1.6 crore equity shares. Earlier reports, citing sources, indicated that the company was looking to raise around ₹1,500 crore through the issue.

Svatantra Microfin filed preliminary papers with SEBI in August, seeking to raise ₹3,000 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of an equal amount. The proceeds from the fresh issue are primarily intended to strengthen the company’s capital base.

IPO plans of the other six companies Gaurik Fashions has proposed a combination of a fresh issue of 62 lakh shares and an OFS of 8 lakh shares by an existing investor. Emerald Jewel Industry India submitted its draft offer documents through the confidential pre-filing route in July.

Beauty Garage, a domestic premium haircare brand, plans to raise up to ₹125 crore through a fresh issue, alongside an OFS of up to 78.36 lakh shares by promoters.

Noble Hygiene, backed by private equity investor Quadria Capital, has proposed a fresh issue of up to ₹150 crore and an OFS of up to 1.55 crore shares by promoters and existing investors. The company manufactures absorbent hygiene products.

MP Steel (India), which makes stainless-steel products, plans a fresh issue of up to ₹95 crore and an OFS of more than 23 lakh shares by promoters. Jewellery retailer Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers has proposed a fresh issue of up to 1.6 crore equity shares.

The companies are looking to use IPO proceeds largely for business expansion, working capital requirements and debt repayment.