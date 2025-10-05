Upcoming IPOs: Tata Capital IPO, LG Electronics IPO among issues to open next week; check full list here

The IPO buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as the market is gearing up for strong public issues - Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO - in the coming week.

Apart from new public issues, the market will also witness 24 listings in the coming week, including Pace Digitek IPO, Glottis IPO in the mainboard segment.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Tata Capital IPO Tata Capital IPO will open for subscription on Oct 6 and closes on Oct 8. The IPO price band is set at ₹310 to ₹326 per share.

LG Electronics IPO LG Electronics IPO will open for subscription on Oct 7 and close on Oct 9. The IPO price band is set at ₹1080 to ₹1140 per share.

Rubicon Research IPO Rubicon Research IPO will open for subscription on Oct 9 and closes on Oct 13. The IPO price band is set at ₹461 to ₹485 per share.

Mittal Sections IPO Mittal Sections IPO will open for subscription on Oct 7 and closes on Oct 9. The IPO price band is set at ₹136 to ₹143 per share.

New Listings - Around 24 companies are all set to make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Among mainboard IPOs, Pace Digitek IPO, Glottis IPO, Fabtech Technologies IPO, Om Freight Forwarders IPO, Advance Agrolife IPO, WeWork India Management are scheduled to be listed in the coming week.

In the SME segment, Dhillon Freight Carrier IPO, Suba Hotels IPO, Om Metallogic IPO, Vijaypd Ceutical IPO, Sodhani Capital IPO, Chiraharit IPO, Sunsky Logistics IPO, Munish Forge IPO, Infinity Infoway IPO, Sheel Biotech IPO, Zelio E-Mobility IPO, B.A.G.Convergence IPO, Valplast Technologies IPO are scheduled to list in the coming week.

