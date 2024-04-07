The primary market is poised to take a sigh of relief with no new mainboard IPOs scheduled for the upcoming week after the mega IPO of Bharti Hexacom kickstarted the new fiscal year. However, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment to remain in action as three new public issues will hit the primary market.

Last week, Bharti Hexacom IPO opened for subscription to raise ₹4,275 crore. Bharti Airtel's subsidiary company was subscribed over 30 times.

“A major catalyst fueling optimism in the primary market and brightening the outlook for upcoming listings is the push to unlock value. This drive to unlock value is a win-win for promoters and investors, setting the stage for exciting opportunities ahead," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

“The buzz around India's growth story has ignited a hunger for top-notch investments. With incentives and a push for capital spending gaining momentum, the markets are set to keep dazzling with their stellar performance, spreading positivity far and wide across sectors. And with this momentum, the IPO frenzy is showing no signs of slowing down!," he further added.

In addition to Bharti Hexacom, five other SME IPOs that opened for subscription last week will be listed on the exchanges in the coming week.

Here are IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week -

Teerth Gopicon IPO

Teerth Gopicon IPO opens for subscription on April 8, 2024 and closes on April 10, 2024. It is is a fixed price issue of ₹44.40 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO has been fixed at ₹111 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Teerth Gopicon IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Teerth Gopicon IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking.

DCG Cables & Wires IPO

DCG Cables & Wires IPO opens for subscription on April 8, 2024 and closes on April 10, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹49.99 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.99 lakh shares.

The price band for the upcoming SME IPO is ₹100 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the DCG Cables & Wires IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for DCG Cables & Wires IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO

Greenhitech Ventures IPO opens for subscription on April 12, 2024 and closes on April 16, 2024. It is a fixed price issue of ₹6.30 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO price is ₹50 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Greenhitech Ventures IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Greenhitech Ventures IPO is Spread X Securities.

New listings next week -

Bharti Hexacom IPO: The allotment for the Bharti Hexacom IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, April 8, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, April 12, 2024.

Aluwind Architectural IPO: The allotment for Aluwind Architectural IPO was finalized on Friday, April 5, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO: The allotment for Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO was finalized on Friday, April 5, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO: The allotment for Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO was finalized on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The IPO will be listed on BSE SME on April 8, 2024.

K2 Infragen IPO: The allotment for K2 Infragen IPO was finalized on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on April 8, 2024.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO: The allotment for Yash Optics & Lens IPO was finalized on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on April 8, 2024.

