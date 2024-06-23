Upcoming IPOs: Ten new public issues, eleven new listings to hit primary market; check full list here
The primary market is gearing up for a busy period as ten new companies prepare to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming week, including two on the mainboard segment and seven in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.
