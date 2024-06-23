The primary market is gearing up for a busy period as ten new companies prepare to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming week, including two on the mainboard segment and seven in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.

Other than new public offerings, the market will also witness 11 new listings next week.

Last week, the public offerings of DEE Development Engineers and Akme Fintrade received a robust response from investors, with overall subscriptions reaching 99 times and 55 times, respectively.

“With a strong domestic economy, a thriving stock market, and increasing involvement from retail investors, the country is poised for a massive surge in IPO market. We are on the brink of sustained, long-term momentum in the IPO market, with this year potentially becoming the best ever for IPOs. So far, India's solid macroeconomic environment and promising growth prospects create an ideal backdrop for this vibrant IPO market. Additionally, there is robust participation from both domestic institutional investors and retail investors," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Here are the IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO Allied Blenders IPO will open for subscription on June 25 and close on June 27. The IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹1,500 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 3.56 crore shares amounting to ₹1,000 crores and an offer for sale of 1.78 crore shares amounting to ₹500 crore.

The price band for the Allied Blenders IPO is set at ₹267 to ₹281 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Iti Capital Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Vraj Iron and Steel IPO will open for subscription on June 26 and close on June 28. The IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹171 crore. The offering consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.83 crore shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹195 to ₹207 per share. Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Stanley Lifestyles IPO Stanley Lifestyles IPO bidding opened for subscription on June 21 and will close on June 25. Stanley Lifestyles' IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹537 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares, amounting to ₹200 crores, and an offer for sale of 0.91 crore shares, amounting to ₹337 crore.

The Stanley Lifestyles IPO price band is set between ₹351 and ₹369 per share. The book running lead managers for the IPO are Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue.

Shivalic Power Control IPO Shivalic Power Control IPO to open for subscription on June 24 and close on June 26. The IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹64.32 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 64.32 lakh shares.

The IPO has set its price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per share. Corporate Capital ventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the Shivalic Power Control IPO.

Sylvan Plyboard IPO Sylvan Plyboard IPO will open for subscription on June 24 and close on June 26. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue totaling ₹28.05 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 51 lakh shares.

The IPO price of Sylvan Plyboard is set at ₹55 per share. Finshore Management Services Limited acts as the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar. Black Fox Financial serves as the market maker for the Sylvan Plyboard IPO.

Mason Infratech IPO Mason Infratech IPO opens for subscription on June 24 and closes on June 26. The SME IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹30.46 crore, comprising entirely of 4.76 million fresh shares.

The price band for the Mason Infratech IPO is fixed at ₹62 to ₹64 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is serving as the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited appointed as the registrar. Globalworth Securities has been designated as the market maker for the Mason Infratech IPO.

Visaman Global Sales IPO Visaman Global Sales IPO to open for subscription on June 24 and close on June 26. The SME IPO is a fixed-price offering totaling ₹16.05 crore. This consists entirely of a fresh issue of 37.32 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹43 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager for the Visaman Global Sales IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Shreni Shares also acts as the market maker for the Visaman Global Sales IPO.

Akiko Global Services IPO The Money Fair IPO will open for subscription on June 25 and close on June 27. The SME IPO is a book-built offering amounting to ₹23.11 crore, consisting solely of a fresh issue of 30.02 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is ₹73 to ₹77 per share. Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for The Money Fair IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

Divine Power Energy IPO Divine Power IPO will open for subscription on June 25 and close on June 27. The SME IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹22.76 crore, comprising entirely of 56.9 lakh fresh shares.

The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹36 to ₹40 per share. Khambatta Securities Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Divine Power IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers has been appointed as the market maker for the Divine Power IPO.

Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO to open for subscription on June 25 and close on June 27. The SME IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹113.16 crore, comprising entirely of an offer for sale of 66.18 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹162 to ₹171 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book running lead manager for the Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking has been designated as the market maker for the Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO.

Diensten Tech IPO Diensten Tech IPO will open for subscription on June 26 and close on June 28. The SME IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹22.08 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 22.08 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹95 to ₹100 per share. Corporate Professionals Capital Private Ltd is serving as the book running lead manager for the Diensten Tech IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited appointed as the registrar for the issue. Share India Securities has been designated as the market maker for the Diensten Tech IPO.

