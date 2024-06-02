The D-Street will witness the launch of three new initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, one in mainboard segment and two small and medium enterprise (SME).

The primary market will remain active in the coming week even amid ongoing general elections and volatility in the market. The D-Street will witness the launch of three new initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, one in mainboard segment and two small and medium enterprise (SME).

Apart from IPO openings, six new listings at the Indian bourses are also scheduled for next week.

“Amidst general elections, the primary market continues to remain vibrant, with amazing responses to certain IPOs such as Awfis Space Solutions. Confidence can be gauged by these offerings that have been launched amidst general elections, defying the earlier trend. As we speak, Kronox Lab Sciences' IPO will be launched from June 3rd to 5th," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

He further added, “Looking ahead, get ready for a wave of IPOs from both new-age businesses and traditional sectors. We're optimistic about the IPO post-election results. There are several factors why we believe this. First, there's been an increase in domestic capital. Then, there are improved governance practices and a thriving Indian entrepreneurship spirit, as well as supportive government policies, especially when it comes to FDI. All of these things come together to give us confidence in the market."

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Kronox Lab Sciences IPO Kronox Lab Sciences IPO opens for subscription on June 3 and closes on June 5. It is a book-built issue amounting to ₹130.15 crores, consisting entirely of an offer for sale of 0.96 crore shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹129 to ₹136 per share. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for the offering.

Magenta Lifecare IPO Magenta Lifecare IPO opens for subscription on June 5 and closes on June 7. The IPO is a fixed-price offering amounting to ₹7 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 20 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹35 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd serves as the book running lead manager for the Magenta Lifecare IPO, with Cameo Corporate Services Limited acting as the registrar for the issuance. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the Magenta Lifecare IPO.

Sattrix IPO Sattrix IPO opens for subscription on June 5 and closes on June 7. The SME IPO is a fixed-price offering of ₹21.78 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band has been fixed at ₹121 per share. Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Sattrix IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the offering. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the Sattrix IPO.

Also read: India set to record bumper IPO deals as 2024 Lok Sabha election uncertainty ends

Associated Coaters IPO Associated Coaters IPO bidding opened for subscription on May 30 and will close on June 3. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹5.11 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 4.22 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO is ₹121 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Associated Coaters IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Associated Coaters IPO is Gretex Share Broking.

Aimtron Electronics IPO Aimtron Electronics IPO bidding opened for subscription on May 30 and will close on June 3. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹87.02 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO has been fixed at ₹153 to ₹161 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aimtron Electronics IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aimtron Electronics IPO is Hem Finlease.

TBI Corn IPO TBI Corn IPO bidding opened for subscription on May 31 and will close on June 4. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹44.94 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 47.81 lakh shares.

The price band of the IPO is ₹90 to ₹94 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd and Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the TBI Corn IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for TBI Corn IPO is Ss Corporate Securities.

New Listings - Vilas Transcore IPO: The allotment for Vilas Transcore IPO was finalized on Thursday, May 30. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on June 3.

Beacon Trusteeship IPO: The allotment for Beacon Trusteeship IPO was finalized on Friday, May 31. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, June 4.

Ztech India IPO: The allotment for the Ztech India IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 3. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, June 4.

Associated Coaters IPO: The allotment for the Associated Coaters IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, June 4. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, June 6.

Aimtron Electronics IPO: The allotment for the Aimtron Electronics IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, June 4. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, June 6.

TBI Corn IPO: The allotment for the TBI Corn IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, June 5. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, June 7.

