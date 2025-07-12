Upcoming IPOs: Three new public issues, six listings scheduled this week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The IPO season has been quite intriguing, even though the excitement surrounding IPOs has diminished compared to the past two years. Nevertheless, a number of companies have successfully launched their IPOs despite the prevailing global market uncertainties caused by Trump’s tariffs and geopolitical conflicts.

In regard to the mainboard and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) IPO scene, six listings are set for this week, along with three IPOs that will be opening.

In the mainboard sector, Travel Food Services IPO is set to be listed on the exchanges on Monday, July 11, 2025. Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO will officially launch on the bourses on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The SME platforms will also see activity next week, with four companies scheduled to debut on these platforms. Chemkart India and Smarten Power Systems are set to be listed on Monday, July 14, 2025. Glen Industries and Asston Pharmaceuticals are expected to make their debut on the BSE SME platform on July 15 and July 16, respectively.

IPO Watch Below are the important details regarding the IPOs scheduled for next week:

Anthem Biosciences IPO Anthem Biosciences IPO consists solely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) valued at ₹3,395 crore by its promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders. As this IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not obtain any funds from it, and all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Anthem specializes in innovative and technology-oriented contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), featuring fully integrated operations across drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. The book-running lead managers for this issue include JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Spunweb Nonwoven Limited has set the price range for its initial public offering at ₹90 to ₹96 per equity share, with each share having a face value of ₹10.

The company's Initial Public Offering will be open for subscriptions starting Monday, July 14, 2025, and will close on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Investors can apply for a minimum of 2,400 equity shares and thereafter in increments of 1,200 shares.

This IPO represents a fresh issuance of up to 6,351,600 equity shares.

The funds raised from this fresh issuance will be allocated as follows: ₹29 crore for the company's working capital needs; ₹10 crore for an investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, SIPL, to support its working capital; ₹8 crore for the repayment, either fully or partially, of certain loans taken by the company, and for general corporate expenses.

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the book-running lead manager for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is designated as the registrar for the offering.

Rikhav Securities Limited will act as the market maker for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO.

Also Read | Travel Food Services IPO listing on July 14:Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Monika Alcobev IPO The Monica Alcobev public offering is scheduled to begin subscription on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and will conclude on Friday, July 18, 2025. The IPO for Monica Alcobev is a book-built issue totaling ₹153.68 crore, which includes a fresh issue of 4.79 million equity shares and an OFS of 1 million shares. The price range for the shares has been established at ₹271-286, and the minimum lot size is 400 shares.

Retail investors are required to bid for at least 800 shares, which translates to a minimum investment of ₹2,28,8800. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager for the Monica Alcobev IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) acts as the registrar for the offering. The market maker for the Monica Alcobev IPO is Bhansali Value Creations Private Limited.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Aggcon Equipments International files DRHP for IPO