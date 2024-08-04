Upcoming IPOs: Three public issues, 12 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The initial public offerings (IPO) momentum in the primary market is all set to continue in the upcoming week as three new public issues will open for bidding next week.

Unicommerce and Firstcry will debut on the mainboard segment, while Aesthetik Engineers will be the only SME IPO.

Post Budget, IPO activity has picked up again. Recently, three IPOs—Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ceigall India Limited, and Ola Electric Mobility Limited—were completed, raising about ₹9,255 crore in total.

“The IPO market is currently thriving, ranking among the best-performing globally for the first half of 2024. This boom is driven by strong economic fundamentals, government efforts to support entrepreneurship, and a growing interest from domestic investors,” said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Firstcry IPO Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) is opening its IPO for subscription from August 6, 2024, to August 8, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹4,193.73 crores. The IPO includes a fresh issuance of 3.58 crore shares totaling ₹1,666 crores and an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares amounting to ₹2,527.73 crores.

The price band of the upcoming IPO has been set at ₹440 to ₹465 per share. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Bofa Securities India Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the issuance.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO The Unicommerce eSolutions IPO will be open for subscription from August 6, 2024, to August 8, 2024. This IPO, valued at ₹276.57 crores, is a book-built issue and consists entirely of an offer for sale of 2.56 crore shares.

The IPO price band for the IPO has been set between ₹102 and ₹108 per share. IIFL Securities Ltd and CLSA India Private Limited are the lead managers for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd will serve as the registrar for the issue.

OLA Electric IPO The bidding for the OLA Electric IPO began on August 2, 2024, and will close on August 6, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹6,145.56 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 72.37 crore shares totaling ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale of 8.49 crore shares totaling ₹645.56 crores.

The IPO price band for OLA Electric is set between ₹72 and ₹76 per share. The book-running lead managers for the IPO include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Bob Capital Markets Limited. The registrar for the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Ceigall India IPO The bidding for Ceigall India's IPO opened on August 1, 2024, and will close on August 5, 2024. The IPO, which is a book-built issue, aims to raise ₹1,252.66 crores. It consists of a fresh issue of 1.71 crore shares totaling ₹684.25 crore and an offer for sale of 1.42 crore shares totaling ₹568.41 crore.

The price range for the Ceigall India IPO is set between ₹380 and ₹401 per share. The book-running lead managers for the Ceigall India IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and JM Financial Limited, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue.

Aesthetik Engineers IPO Aesthetik Engineers' IPO will be open for subscription from August 8, to August 12. This IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹26.47 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 45.64 lakh shares, with no offer for sale.

The IPO price range for Aesthetik Engineers is set between ₹55 and ₹58 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is managing the book for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is serving as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for the Aesthetik Engineers IPO.

Afcom Holdings IPO The IPO for Afcom Holdings opened for subscription on August 2, and will close on August 6. This book-built issue is valued at ₹73.83 crore and consists entirely of a new issuance of 68.36 lakh shares.

The IPO price range for Afcom Holdings is set between ₹102 and ₹108 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd will handle the issue's registration. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the Afcom Holdings IPO.

Picture Post Studios IPO The IPO for Picture Post Studios began accepting subscriptions on August 2, 2024, and will conclude on August 6, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue with a total value of ₹18.72 crore, comprising an entirely new issue of 78 lakh shares.

The IPO price range for Picture Post Studios has been set at ₹22 to ₹24 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is serving as the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is acting as the registrar. Shreni Shares is also the market maker for the Picture Post Studios IPO.

Dhariwalcorp IPO The Dhariwalcorp IPO began accepting bids on August 1, 2024, and will close on August 5, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹25.15 crore, consisting entirely of a new issue of 23.72 lakh shares.

The IPO price range for Dhariwalcorp is set between ₹102 and ₹106 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the Dhariwalcorp IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the issue's registrar. Shreni Shares is also acting as the market maker for the Dhariwalcorp IPO.

New Listings - Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO: The allotment for the Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO was completed on Friday, August 2. The IPO is set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, August 6.

Ceigall India IPO: The allotment for the Ceigall India IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Tuesday, August 6. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for Thursday, August 8.

OLA Electric IPO: The allotment for the OLA Electric IPO is anticipated to be completed on Wednesday, August 7. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Friday, August 9.

Kizi Apparels IPO: The bidding for Kizi Apparels' IPO began on July 30 and concluded on August 1. The IPO is a fixed-price offering worth ₹5.58 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 26.58 lakh shares.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO: The allotment for the Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO was completed on Friday, August 2, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Ashapura Logistics IPO: The allocation for the Ashapura Logistics IPO was completed on Friday, August 2, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Rajputana Industries IPO: The allotment for the Rajputana Industries IPO was completed on Friday, August 2, 2024. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Bulkcorp IPO: The allotment for the Bulkcorp IPO was completed on Friday, August 2, 2024. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO: The allotment for the Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, August 5, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Dhariwalcorp IPO: The allotment for the Dhariwalcorp IPO is anticipated to be completed on Tuesday, August 6. The IPO is scheduled to debut on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, August 8.

Picture Post Studios IPO: The allotment for the Picture Post Studios IPO is anticipated to be completed on Wednesday, August 7. The IPO is set to debut on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Friday, August 9.