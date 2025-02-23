The primary market will witness opening of three new initial public offerings (IPOs) in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment on the coming week.

Apart from new public issues, the market will also witness the listing of Quality Power IPO in the mainboard segment and four other IPOs in the SME segment.

“IPO fever has been buzzing in FY2025 with numerous IPO listings and fundraising, with funds tripling to Rs. 1, 53, 987 crores in FY25. The number of investors has increased from 4.9 crores in FY20 to 13.2 crore as of 31st December 2024,” said Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder & Managing Director of Pantomath Financial Services Group and Chairman of the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Nukleus Office Solutions IPO Nukleus Office Solutions IPO will open for subscription on February 24 and close on February 27. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹31.70 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 13.55 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed ₹234 per share. Sundae Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Nukleus Office Solutions IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited.

Shreenath Paper IPO Shreenath Paper IPO will open for subscription on February 25 and will close on February 28. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹23.36 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 53.10 lakh shares.

The price band of the upcoming SME IPO has been fixed at ₹44 per share. Galactico Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Shreenath Paper IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Shreenath Paper IPO is Pure Broking Private Limited.

Balaji Phosphates IPO Balaji Phosphates IPO will open for subscription on February 28 and close on March 4. The is a book built issue of 71.58 lakh shares and is a combination of fresh issue of 59.40 lakh shares and offer for sale of 12.18 lakh shares.

The price band is yet to be announced. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Balaji Phosphates IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Balaji Phosphates IPO is Nnm Securities Private Limited.

HP Telecom India IPO HP Telecom India IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 20 and will close on February 24. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹34.23 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 31.69 lakh shares.

The IPO price band of the SME IPO has been fixed at ₹108 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the HP Telecom India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for HP Telecom India IPO is Aftertrade Broking Pvt Ltd.

Swasth Foodtech IPO Swasth Foodtech IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 20 and will close on February 24. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹14.92 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 15.88 lakh shares.

Swasth Foodtech IPO price is ₹94 per share. Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Swasth Foodtech IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Swasth Foodtech IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO Beezaasan Explotech IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 21 and will close on February 25. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹59.93 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 34.25 lakh shares.