Upcoming IPOs: Two mainboard listings, three SME issues scheduled for next week; details here

Upcoming IPOs: Three SME IPOs are scheduled to open, collectively aiming to raise close to 100 crore. Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness two mainboard listings in the upcoming week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated23 Nov 2025, 12:47 PM IST
After several hectic weeks, the primary market is set to slow down, with no mainboard IPOs lined up for subscription in the upcoming week. However, three SME IPOs are scheduled to open, collectively aiming to raise close to 100 crore.

In November so far, the market saw Lenskart, Groww, Pine Labs and PhysicsWallah IPOs raising funds via IPO.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness two mainboard listings - Excelsoft Technologies IPO and Sudeep Pharma IPO - in the upcoming week.

SME IPOs to open next week

SSMD Agrotech India IPO

SSMD Agrotech India IPO will open for subscription on November 25 and close on November 27. The SME IPO is a book build issue of 34.09 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.28 crore shares of 34.09 crore.

The SME IPO price band is set at 114 to 121 per share. 3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

K K Silk Mills IPO

K K Silk Mills IPO will open for subscription on November 26 and close on November 28. The SME IPO is a book build issue of 28.50 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares of 28.50 crore.

The SME IPO price band is set at 36 to 38 per share. Axial Capital Pvt.Ltd is the book running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Mother Nutri Foods IPO

Mother Nutri Foods IPO will open for subscription on November 26 and close on November 28. The SME IPO is a book build issue of 39.59 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.27 crore shares aggregating to 31.67 crores and offer for sale of 0.07 crore shares aggregating to 7.92 crores.

The SME IPO price band is set at 111 to 117 per share. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt.Ltd is the book running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

New Listings

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as November 26.

Sudeep Pharma IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as November 28.

Gallard Steel IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as November 26.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only.

