The primary market is preparing for the launch of two new initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, namely the IPOs of Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare and Malpani Pipes.

Last week, the market saw opening of Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO, which received stellar response from investors across all categories. The IPO became the most subscribed issue in CY25 with 221.5 times.

“In the primary market during the period of January 20 to January 24, several IPOs made their debut, reflecting strong investor interest. The IPO market has been quite buoyant this year, with multiple public offers generating buzz. Investors remain optimistic as new IPOs continue to open for subscription. The market's resilience, even after previous corrections, highlights opportunities for investors. We project a robust fundraising year, potentially exceeding ₹2 lakh crore, as the primary market continues to gain traction,” said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

The brokerage firm further added, “We are confident about the sustained momentum and positive returns, supported by strong subscription trends. The market is well-positioned for continued growth, presenting ample opportunities for both investors and issuers in the months ahead.”

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Dr Agarwals Healthcare IPO Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare IPO will be open for subscription from January 29 to January 31. The IPO, valued at ₹3,027.26 crore, is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares amounting to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of 6.78 crore shares totaling ₹2,727.26 crore.

The IPO price band for Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare has been set between ₹382 and ₹402 per share. The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, with Kfin Technologies Limited serving as the issue registrar.

Malpani Pipes IPO The Malpani Pipes IPO will be open for subscription from January 29 to January 31. It is a book-built issue worth ₹25.92 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 28.80 lakh shares.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Malpani Pipes and Fittings gets BSE nod for fundraiser via SME IPO

The price band for the IPO is set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the lead manager for the offering, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is serving as the registrar. Mnm Stock Broking Private Limited is the market maker for the Malpani Pipes IPO.

H.M. Electro Mech IPO The H.M. Electro Mech IPO opened for subscription on January 24 and will remain open until January 28. This IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹27.74 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 36.99 lakh shares.

The price band for the H.M. Electro Mech IPO is set between ₹71 and ₹75 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead book-running manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited serves as the registrar. The market maker for this IPO is Spread X Securities Private Limited.

GB Logistics IPO The bidding for GB Logistics' IPO commenced on January 24, and will conclude on January 28. This IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹25.07 crore, comprising a fresh issuance of 24.58 lakh shares.

The price band for the GB Logistics IPO is set between ₹95 and ₹102 per share. SKI Capital Services Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. Svcm Securities Private Limited is acting as the market maker for this IPO.

CLN Energy IPO The subscription for CLN Energy's IPO opened on January 23 and will close on January 27. The IPO, valued at ₹72.30 crores, is entirely a fresh issue comprising 28.92 lakh shares.

The price band for the CLN Energy IPO is set between ₹235 and ₹250 per share. Aryaman Financial Services Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar. Aryaman Capital Markets Limited is the market maker for the IPO.

New Listings - Denta Water IPO: The allotment for the Denta Water IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, January 27. Denta Water IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 29.

CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO: The allotment for CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO was finalized on Thursday, January 23. CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO will be listed on BSE SME on January 27.

Rexpro Enterprises IPO: The allotment for the Rexpro Enterprises IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, January 27. Rexpro Enterprises IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 29.

CLN Energy IPO: The allotment for the CLN Energy IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, January 28. CLN Energy IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, January 30.

GB Logistics IPO: The allotment for the GB Logistics IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 29. GB Logistics IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, January 31.