Upcoming IPOs: Two new public issues, nine listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The primary market will take a breather as no new initial public offering (IPO) in the mainboard segment will open for subscription next week. However, two new issues in the small and medium segment (SME) segment is scheduled for upcoming week.

Apart from new issues, the primary market will also witness listings of nine IPOs in the upcoming week.

"Current market volatility poses a significant challenge to the continued growth of new demat accounts. Investors may become more cautious and postpone their investment decisions until the market stabilises. IPOs will be important but less dominant than last year.

In 2025 too, we see a steady flow of IPOs – 28 SME IPOs and 7 Mainboard IPOs with companies like WeWork have filed their DRHP. However, due to the recent market correction, slow economic growth, broader economic impacts, there is an overall cautious investor sentiment.

While IPOs will remain an important component of the market, they are expected to be less dominant than last year. An oversupply of listings, coupled with a recent market correction, is likely to make investors deploy capital more cautiously. This environment is steering the focus away from a broad-based IPO frenzy toward a more selective approach, with investors favoring high-quality stocks that align with the current macroeconomic conditions," said Vaibhav Porwal, co-founder, Dezerv.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - HP Telecom India IPO HP Telecom India IPO will open for subscription on February 20 and close on February 24. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹34.23 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 31.69 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹108 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the HP Telecom India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for HP Telecom India IPO is Aftertrade Broking Pvt Ltd.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO Beezaasan Explotech IPO will open for subscription on February 21 and close on February 25. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹59.93 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 34.25 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹165 to ₹175 per share. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Beezaasan Explotech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Beezaasan Explotech IPO is Rikhav Securities Limited.

Quality Power IPO Quality Power IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 14 and will close on February 18. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹858.70 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares aggregating to ₹225 crore and offer for sale of 1.49 crore shares aggregating to ₹633.70 crore.

The price band has been set at ₹401 to ₹425 per share. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Quality Power IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 13 and will close on February 17. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹7.38 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 10.40 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹71 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO is Swastika Investmart Limited.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO Shanmuga Hospital IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 13 and will close on February 17. It is a fixed price issue of ₹20.62 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 38.18 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹54 per share. Finshore Management Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Shanmuga Hospital IPO, while Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Shanmuga Hospital IPO is Black Fox Financial Private Limited.

Royalarc Electrodes IPO Royalarc Electrodes IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 14 and will close on February 18. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹36 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹21.60 crores and offer for sale of 12.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹14.40 crore.

The price band of the SME IPO has been set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Royalarc Electrodes IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Royalarc Electrodes IPO is Shreni Shares Limited.

Tejas Cargo IPO Tejas Cargo IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 14 and will close on February 18. It is a book built issue of ₹105.84 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 63 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹160 to ₹168 per share. New Berry Capitals Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Tejas Cargo IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Tejas Cargo IPO is New Berry Capitals Private Limited.

New Listings - Ajax Engineering IPO: The allotment for Ajax Engineering IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 13. The IPO will be listed on BSE, NSE on February 17.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: The allotment for the Hexaware Technologies IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 17. The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 19.

Chandan Healthcare IPO: The allotment for Chandan Healthcare IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 13. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on February 17.

Maxvolt Energy IPO: The allotment for the Maxvolt Energy IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 17. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 19.

Voler Car IPO: The allotment for the Voler Car IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 17. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 19.

PS Raj Steels IPO: The allotment for the PS Raj Steels IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 17. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 19.

L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO: The allotment for the L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, February 18. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 21.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO: The allotment for the Shanmuga Hospital IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, February 18. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, February 20.

Royalarc Electrodes IPO: The allotment for the Royalarc Electrodes IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 19. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 21.