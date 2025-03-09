Amid ongoing volatility in Indian stock market, the primary market will continue to remain dry as no new initial public offering (IPOs) will open in in the mainboard segment for fourth consecutive week.

The primary market will witness opening of two new IPOs in the small and medium segment (SME).

Apart from new IPOs, the market will witness listing of NAPS Global India Limited IPO.

“The IPO fever has been buzzing in FY2025 with numerous IPO listings and fundraising, with funds tripling to Rs. 1, 53, 987 crores in FY25. The number of investors has increased from 4.9 crores in FY20 to 13.2 crore as of 31st December 2024,” said Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder & Managing Director of Pantomath Financial Services Group and Chairman of the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).

Here's a lits of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - PDP Shipping IPO PDP Shipping IPO opens for subscription on March 10 and closes on March 12. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹12.65 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 9.37 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹135 per share. Sun Capital Advisory Services (P) Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the PDP Shipping IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for PDP Shipping IPO is Rikhav Securities Limited.

Super Iron Foundry IPO Super Iron Foundry IPO opens for subscription on March 11 and closes on March 13. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹68.05 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 63.01 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band has set at ₹108 per share. Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Super Iron Foundry IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Super Iron Foundry IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited.

New Listings - NAPS Global India IPO: The allotment for NAPS Global India IPO was finalized on Friday, March 7. NAPS Global India IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 11.