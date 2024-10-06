Upcoming IPOs: Two new public issues, six listings scheduled for next week; check list here

The primary market is all set to take a sigh of relief in the coming week, after a flurry, as only two new initial public offering (IPOs) are set to open for subscription.

Among them, Garuda Construction will debut its public offering in the mainboard segment, while Shiv Texchem is preparing to enter the SME market.

“We had predicted this IPO trend at the beginning of the year itself. We had forcasted more than 1.5 lakh crores of fund raise via IPOs this year. Increasing number of growth stage businesses shall hit the street. Moreover, we will have trend of multi-nationals coming to tap Indian capital market. Besides, several other market liquidity parameters, notably monthly mutual fund flow has doubled since last quarter and we are getting close to INR 40,000 Crores of money every month. This has fuelled capital market buoyancy phenomenally," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director of leading mid-market investment bankers, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO The Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO will be open for subscription from October 8 to October 10. It is a book-built issue with a total size of ₹264.10 crores. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.83 crore shares, amounting to ₹173.85 crores, and an offer for sale of 0.95 crore shares, totaling ₹90.25 crores.

The price band for the Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO has been set between ₹92 and ₹95 per share. Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

Shiv Texchem IPO The Shiv Texchem IPO will be open for subscription from October 8 to October 10. It is a book-built issue valued at ₹101.35 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 61.06 lakh shares.

The price band for the Shiv Texchem IPO has been set between ₹158 and ₹166 per share. Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar. Rikhav Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the Shiv Texchem IPO.

Khyati Global Ventures IPO The Khyati Global Ventures IPO opened for subscription on October 4, 2024, and will close on October 8, 2024. This IPO is a fixed-price offering of ₹18.30 crores, consisting of a fresh issue of 10.48 lakh shares, amounting to ₹10.38 crores, and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares, totaling ₹7.92 crores.

The Khyati Global Ventures IPO is priced at ₹99 per share. Aryaman Financial Services Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the offering, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar. Aryaman Capital Markets is the market maker for this IPO.

New Listings - HVAX Technologies IPO: The allotment for HVAX Technologies' IPO was completed on Thursday, October 3. The HVAX Technologies IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME on October 7.

Saj Hotels IPO: The allotment for the Saj Hotels IPO was completed on Thursday, October 3. The Saj Hotels IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME on October 7.

Subam Papers IPO: The allotment for the Subam Papers IPO was completed on Friday, October 4. The IPO is set to be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Tuesday, October 8.

Paramount Dye Tec IPO: The allotment for the Paramount Dye Tec IPO was completed on Friday, October 4. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Tuesday, October 8.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO: The allotment for the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is anticipated to be completed on Monday, October 7. The IPO is set to be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Wednesday, October 9.