After a busy last week, the primary market is all set for a breather. Only two new initial public offerings (IPO) will open for subscription in the upcoming week amid ongoing general elections.

In addition to the new issues, D-Street will witness up to eight listings, including Go Digit General Insurance, which recently opened for subscription and garnered substantial investor enthusiasm, indicating a broadly positive market sentiment.

Next week, Awfis Space Solutions, a leading provider of shared workspaces in India, is expected to launch its IPO, targeting to raise around ₹599 crore.

“Looking ahead, the market is set to welcome several more IPOs, with expectations running high for their success," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Awfis Space Solutions IPO Awfis Space Solutions IPO opens for subscription on May 22, 2024, and closes on May 27, 2024. It is a book-built issue of ₹598.93 crores and a combination of a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to ₹128.00 crores and an offer for sale of 1.23 crore shares aggregating to ₹470.93 crores.

The IPO price band is set at ₹364 to ₹383 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd, and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the Awfis Space Solutions IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

GSM Foils IPO GSM Foils IPO opens for subscription on May 24, 2024, and closes on May 28, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed-price issue of ₹11.01 crores. It is entirely a fresh issue of 34.4 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹32 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Shreni Shares is the market maker for the GSM Foils IPO.

Rulka Electricals IPO Rulka Electricals IPO bidding opened for subscription on May 16, 2024 and will close on May 21, 2024. The SME IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹26.40 crores. The issue consists of a fresh issuance of 8.42 lakh shares, totaling ₹19.80 crores, and an offer for sale of 2.81 lakh shares, amounting to ₹6.60 crores.

The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹223 to ₹235 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the issue's registrar. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the Rulka Electricals IPO.

Hariom Atta & Spices IPO Hariom Atta & Spices IPO bidding opened for subscription on May 16, 2024, and will close on May 21, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue valued at ₹5.54 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 11.55 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO is fixed at ₹48 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for the issue. The Hariom Atta & Spices IPO market maker is Giriraj Stock Broking.

New Listings Go Digit IPO: The allotment for the Go Digit IPO is anticipated to be finalised on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, May 23, 2024.

ABS Marine Services IPO: The allotment for the ABS Marine Services IPO was completed on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME on May 21, 2024.

Veritaas Advertising IPO: The allotment for Veritaas Advertising's IPO was finalised on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME on May 21, 2024.

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO: The allotment for Mandeep Auto Industries' IPO was finalised on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME on May 21, 2024.

Indian Emulsifier IPO: The allotment for the Indian Emulsifier IPO was determined on Friday, May 17, 2024. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Quest Laboratories IPO: The allotment for the Quest Laboratories IPO is anticipated to be completed by Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Hariom Atta & Spices IPO: The allotment for the Hariom Atta & Spices IPO is anticipated to be determined by Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, with a provisional listing date set for Friday, May 24, 2024.

Rulka Electricals IPO: The allocation of shares for the Rulka Electricals IPO is anticipated to be determined by Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, with a provisional listing date set for Friday, May 24, 2024.

