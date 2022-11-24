The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India will open for public subscription next week on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and the three-day issue will conclude on Friday, December 2, 2022. The bidding for anchor investors will open on Tuesday, November 29.

Uniparts India's IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors. The Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, The Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Pamela Soni, and investors Ashoka Investment Holdings Ltd and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding Ltd are the promoter group entities that are offering shares in the OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue as the offer is entirely an OFS.

Earlier, Uniparts had filed its IPO papers with Sebi in December 2018 and September 2014. It also obtained the regulator's clearance to launch the IPO on the two occasions but did not go ahead with it, as per PTI.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineering systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across 25 countries.

The company's product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts as well as adjacent product verticals of power take-off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof. The company has manufacturing facilities in states including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the initial share sale.

Another IPO of Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's will also launch next week on Monday, November 28 till November 30, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹216–237 a share for its ₹251-crore issue.