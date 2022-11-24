Upcoming IPO: Uniparts India's public issue to kick off next week. Details here1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 02:21 PM IST
- Uniparts India's IPO is entirely an OFS of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors
The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India will open for public subscription next week on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and the three-day issue will conclude on Friday, December 2, 2022. The bidding for anchor investors will open on Tuesday, November 29.