Upcoming IPO: Uniparts India's public issue to kick off next week. Details here

Uniparts India's IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors. The Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, The Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Pamela Soni, and investors Ashoka Investment Holdings Ltd and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding Ltd are the promoter group entities that are offering shares in the OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue as the offer is entirely an OFS.