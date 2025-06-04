Upcoming IPOs: Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping and 3 other companies get SEBI go-ahead for public offer

Upcoming IPOs: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recently given the green light to five firms for their initial public offerings (IPOs), indicating a strong pipeline in the Indian capital markets. These approvals cover a variety of industries, such as renewable energy, financial services, steel production, specialty chemicals, jewelry, and logistics.

Vikram Solar IPO Vikram Solar, a manufacturer of solar modules, is launching an IPO that consists of a fresh share issuance of up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of approximately 17.45 million equity shares from promoters and the promoter group.

The company intends to utilize the proceeds of ₹793.36 crore for capital investments via its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSL Green Power Pvt Ltd, to establish a 3,000-MW facility dedicated to solar cell and module production.

Moreover, ₹602.95 crore has been allocated for the enhancement of the current solar module manufacturing facility, increasing its capacity from 3,000 MW to 6,000 MW, along with funds designated for general corporate needs.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO According to the draft documents, Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd's initial public offering, which offers shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo, consists solely of a new issuance of 2 crore equity shares.

The firm intends to allocate ₹289.4 crore from the IPO proceeds to acquire supramax dry bulk carriers in the secondary market and plans to use an additional ₹19.5 crore for debt repayment.

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals IPO Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India plans to launch an IPO worth ₹5,000 crore, consisting of a fresh issuance of equity shares totaling up to ₹1,500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹3,500 crore by the Menon Family Holdings Trust, according to the draft documents.

The fresh issue's proceeds, amounting to ₹829 crore, will be utilized to reduce the company’s debt, while ₹333 crore will be invested in its subsidiary, Dorf Ketal Chemicals FZE, to settle or prepay its existing borrowings, and the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate needs.

A-One Steels India IPO A-One Steels India aims to raise ₹600 crore by issuing new equity shares, while the promoters plan to divest shares worth ₹50 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

The company intends to allocate the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards investing in its subsidiary, Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd, for the acquisition of machinery and equipment, expanding its manufacturing facilities, and investing in Group captive power for solar energy procurement.

Additionally, A-One Steels will use the funds to settle debts and for general corporate needs.

Shanti Gold IPO Shanti Gold International, a manufacturer of gold jewellery, is launching its first public offering, which comprises solely a fresh issue of 1.8 crore equity shares, according to the draft documents.

The funds raised from the fresh issue amounting to ₹45.83 crore will be dedicated to establishing the facility in Jaipur; ₹190 crore is designated for meeting the company's increased working capital needs; ₹20 crore will go towards debt repayment, and a portion will be allocated for general corporate purposes.