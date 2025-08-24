Upcoming IPOs: Vikran Engineering IPO, Anlon Healthcare IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

The buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as nearly ten new initial public offering (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Collectively, these offerings are expected to raise over ₹1,190 crore, highlighting the strong momentum of firms leveraging positive investor sentiment.

Among ten public issues - Vikran Engineering IPO and Analon Healthcare IPO - will be opening for bidding in the mainboard segment.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness eight new listings in the upcoming week. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO, Vikram Solar IPO, Gem Aromatics IPO, Patel Retail IPO are among companies to make stock market debut next week.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Vikran Engineering IPO Vikran Engineering IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and closes on Aug 29. The price band of the upcoming IPO has been set at ₹92 to ₹97 per share.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Anlon Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and closes on Aug 29. The IPO price band is set at ₹86 to ₹91 per share.

NIS Management IPO NIS Management IPO will open for subscription on Aug 25 and close on Aug 28. The IPO price band is set at ₹105 to ₹111 per share.

Globtier Infotech IPO Globtier Infotech IPO will open for subscription on Aug 25 and close on Aug 28. The IPO price band is set at ₹72 per share.

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO Sattva Engineering Construction IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and close on Aug 29. The IPO price band is set at ₹70 to ₹75 per share.

Current Infraprojects IPO Current Infraprojects IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and close on Aug 29. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹76 to ₹80 per share.

Oval Projects Engineering IPO Oval Projects Engineering IPO will open for subscription on Aug 28 and close on Sep 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹85 per share.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Abril Paper Tech IPO will open for subscription on Aug 29 and close on Sep 2. The SME IPO price is ₹61 per share.

Snehaa Organics IPO Snehaa Organics IPO opens for subscription on Aug 29 and closes on Sep 2. The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹115 to ₹122 per share.

Sugs Lloyd IPO Sugs Lloyd IPO will open for subscription on Aug 29 and close on Sep 2. The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹117 to ₹123 per share.