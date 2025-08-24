Subscribe

Upcoming IPOs: Vikran Engineering IPO, Anlon Healthcare IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

Among ten public issues - Vikran Engineering IPO and Analon Healthcare IPO - will be opening for bidding in the mainboard segment.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Aug 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Upcoming IPOs: Vikran Engineering IPO, Anlon Healthcare IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here
Upcoming IPOs: Vikran Engineering IPO, Anlon Healthcare IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

The buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as nearly ten new initial public offering (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Advertisement

Collectively, these offerings are expected to raise over 1,190 crore, highlighting the strong momentum of firms leveraging positive investor sentiment.

Among ten public issues - Vikran Engineering IPO and Analon Healthcare IPO - will be opening for bidding in the mainboard segment. 

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness eight new listings in the upcoming week. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO, Vikram Solar IPO, Gem Aromatics IPO, Patel Retail IPO are among companies to make stock market debut next week.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week -

Vikran Engineering IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and closes on Aug 29. The price band of the upcoming IPO has been set at 92 to 97 per share.

Advertisement

Anlon Healthcare IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and closes on Aug 29. The IPO price band is set at 86 to 91 per share.

NIS Management IPO

NIS Management IPO will open for subscription on Aug 25 and close on Aug 28. The IPO price band is set at 105 to 111 per share.

Globtier Infotech IPO

Globtier Infotech IPO will open for subscription on Aug 25 and close on Aug 28. The IPO price band is set at 72 per share.

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and close on Aug 29. The IPO price band is set at 70 to 75 per share.

Advertisement

Current Infraprojects IPO

Current Infraprojects IPO will open for subscription on Aug 26 and close on Aug 29. The SME IPO price band is set at 76 to 80 per share.

Oval Projects Engineering IPO

Oval Projects Engineering IPO will open for subscription on Aug 28 and close on Sep 1. The IPO price band is set at 80 to 85 per share.

Abril Paper Tech IPO

Abril Paper Tech IPO will open for subscription on Aug 29 and close on Sep 2. The SME IPO price is 61 per share.

Snehaa Organics IPO

Snehaa Organics IPO opens for subscription on Aug 29 and closes on Sep 2. The SME IPO price band has been set at 115 to 122 per share.

Advertisement

Sugs Lloyd IPO

Sugs Lloyd IPO will open for subscription on Aug 29 and close on Sep 2. The SME IPO price band has been set at 117 to 123 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
IPOIPOsSME IPOIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPOs: Vikran Engineering IPO, Anlon Healthcare IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here
Read Next Story